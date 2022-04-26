ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Roy Keane set for further talks with Hibs with Man Utd legend ready to quit Sky Sports role to return to management

By Robert Martin
 2 days ago

HIBERNIAN will hold further talks with Roy Keane’s representatives over their vacant manager’s job.

The Manchester United legend is interested in succeeding former Celtic team-mate Shaun Maloney at Easter Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXDDW_0fL2Li5R00
Hibs will hold further talks with Roy Keane’s representatives over their manager’s job Credit: Getty

Former Sunderland and Ipswich boss Keane is the favourite for the post with Ross County boss Malky Mackay also in the frame.

Hibs’ hierarchy will speak to Keane’s people again over the coming days as part of a lengthy recruitment process.

Maloney was sacked eight days ago after just four months in the job.

First-team coach David Gray is caretaker-boss for the rest of the season.

SunSport understands the quality of applicants for the post this time around is stronger than when former Celtic star Maloney was appointed last December.

Chief exec Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon travelled to London for informal talks with a number of potential candidates.

Those discussions were held to gauge interest from both sides, after which a list of names will be drawn up for consideration.

And only then will the formal interview process of finding a new boss begin as Keane and others press their claim to land the role.

The old United skipper was was asistant to Martin O’Neill with the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest, the latter being his most recent coaching job.

Keane also had a brief spell as Paul Lambert’s No2 at Aston Villa.

SunSport understands Keane is ready to ditch his punditry duties with Sky Sports in order to have another crack at the management game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fC0Y2_0fL2Li5R00
Roy Keane and Martin O’Neill pictured in 2018 Credit: Reuters

#Sky Sports#Hibernian#The Manchester United#Celtic#Sunsport#Nottingham Forest#No2
