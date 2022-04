Five-star prospect GG Jackson has committed to North Carolina's 2023 recruiting class, he announced Wednesday. Jackson is the sixth-ranked prospect on the 2023 ESPN 60. "I chose them because they showed how I was the No. 1 priority in the class of 2023 and because coach (Hubert) Davis is an African American coach who knows what he is doing," Jackson told Travis Branham of 247Sports.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO