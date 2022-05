COEUR D'ALENE - Just before noon on Thursday, Idaho State Police Troopers responded to a report of a disabled tour bus on the 4th Street On-Ramp to westbound Interstate 90. When troopers arrived, several of the occupants of the bus were standing or sitting alongside the roadway. Police say that as they attempted to assist with the disabled bus, they observed possible drug use by some of the bus occupants. It was discovered some of the occupants possessed controlled substances or paraphernalia, which was seized.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO