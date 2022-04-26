ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Watch: Stranded eaglet rescued from side of Catalina Island cliff

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwlMw_0fL2KzxB00

CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. — An eaglet, knocked from its nest, was rescued Tuesday morning from the side of a cliff on California’s Catalina Island.

The Eureka, California-based Institute for Wildlife Studies livestreamed a YouTube feed of the rescue just before 11 a.m. local time.

The eaglet had been accidentally booted from its nest by its parent on Monday, KABC-TV reported.

The YouTube footage showed a rescuer, who was anchored to the cliff with a safety harness, placing the eaglet in a bag and carrying it back up to the nest, where it was seen waiting for the elder bald eagle to return, the TV station reported.

According to KABC-TV, video recorded Monday showed the eaglet’s ouster from the nest after becoming entangled in its parent’s talons as the adult eagle took flight.

The eaglet then plummeted partially down the cliff, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, and could be heard “chirping helplessly as more than a thousand viewers watched the livestream,” the TV station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Eureka, CA
Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Eureka, CA
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
10NEWS

Seattle woman dies snorkeling in Florida's Dry Tortugas

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A 74-year-old woman died while snorkeling in the Dry Tortugas National Park, which is in the Gulf of Mexico west of Key West, Florida. Carol Murrell Maillet of Seattle, Washington, was snorkeling along the fort wall by the beach on Thursday afternoon when family members heard her screaming, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalina Island#Bald Eagle#Kabc Tv#Operation Eaglet Rescue#Cox Media Group
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
One Green Planet

Incredible Rescue of Donkey Who Almost Lost His Feet to Plastic Ties Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes (VIDEO)

The rescue of this donkey by Animal Aid Unlimited is not only heartwarming, but it reminds us all that animals deserve the same love, care, and respect we do. When rescuers found him, he could barely walk due to the rope and plastic that were cutting deep into his legs. Abandoning any animal is beyond cruel, but to leave them in a state like this is heartbreaking! Thankfully, the rescue team arrived, loaded him onto the trailer, and transported him to the shelter for some much-needed care.
ANIMALS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy