Music

Here Are the Lyrics to Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Lizzo is back, unveiling “About Damn Time” on April 14 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. The track is the introduction to her upcoming album, Special .

Special is the follow-up to Lizzo’s breakthrough 2019 album, Cuz I Love You . The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated September 7, 2019, and spent an impressive 127 weeks total on the chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” find the lyrics below:

(Anyway)

It’s bad bi— o’clock, yeah, it’s thick-thirty
I’ve been through a lot but I’m still flirty (okay)
Is everybody back up in the buildin’?
It’s been a minute, tell me how you’re healin’
‘Cause I’m about to get into my feelings
How you feelin’? How you feel right now?

Oh, I’ve been so down and under pressure
I’m way too fine to be this stressed, yeah
Oh, I’m not the girl I was or used to be
Uh, bi—, I might be better

Turn up the music, turn down the lights
I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be alright
Okay (okay), alright
It’s about damn time (time)
Turn up the music, let’s celebrate (alright)
I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be okay
Okay (okay), alright
It’s about damn time

In a minute I’ma need a sentimental
Man or woman to pump me up
Feeling fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-enci’s
Tryna bring out the fabulous
‘Cause I give a f— way too much
I’ma need like two shots in my cup
Wanna get up, wanna get down
Mm, that’s how I feel right now

Oh, I’ve been so down and under pressure
I’m way too fine to be this stressed, yeah
Oh, I’m not the girl I was or used to be
Uh, bi—, I might be better

Turn up the music, turn down the lights
I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be alright
Okay (okay), alright
It’s about damn time (time)
Turn up the music, let’s celebrate (alright)
I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be okay
Okay (okay), alright
It’s about damn time

Bi—
‘Cause, uh, you know that time it is, uh

I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (uh-huh)
I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (woo)
I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight
Okay (okay), alright (alright)
It’s about damn time
I’m comin’ out tonight, (let’s go) I’m comin’ out tonight (comin’ out tonight)
I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (woo)
I’m comin’ out tonight, I’m comin’ out tonight (comin’ out tonight)
Okay (okay), alright
It’s about damn time

Oh
Bi—
Yeah, yeah
It’s about damn time

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Melissa Jefferson, Blake Slatkin, Theron M. Thomas, Eric Burton Frederic, Malcolm Robert Andrew McLaren, Ronald J. Larkins, Larry Tyrone Price, Stephen Eric Hague

