Houston, TX

Aledmys Diaz not in Houston's Tuesday lineup

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees aren’t in same cheating category as Astros, Red Sox, says ESPN analyst

A letter that plaintiffs insisted would show the Yankees had taken part of a “more serious sign-stealing scheme” than previously revealed by MLB turned out to be a dud. The letter, which was leaked Tuesday ahead of its scheduled court unsealing, says the Yankees illegally used the team’s video replay room and dugout phone to transmit pitch signs to runners on second base, which they would then relay to hitters via signals. But those 2015-16 tactics were used “before the establishment of the Commissioner’s sign-stealing rules,” the Yankees said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Odubel Herrera held out of Philadelphia lineup Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Herrera is yielding center field to Roman Quinn and the leadoff spot to Jean Segura. Quinn is hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Danny Mendick moving to White Sox bench for Thursday matinee

Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Andy Ibanez operating third base for Texas on Thursday afternoon

Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Ibanez will make his 12th appearance at third after Mitch Garver was moved behind the plate, Willie Calhoun was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brad Miller was shifted to left field, and Jonah Heim was benched.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis sitting on Tuesday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the MIlwaukee Brewers. Chavis is being replaced at second base by josh VanMeter versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 41 plate appearances this season, Chavis has a .308 batting average with an .880 OPS,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Victor Robles in center field for Washington on Thursday

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Robles will make his 17th outfield appearance after Washington decided to bench Lane Thomas against left-hander Trevor Rogers. numberFire's models project Robles to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup Thursday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Madrigal is likely receiving a maintenance day after three straight starts. Jonathan Villar is replacing Madrigal on second base and batting fifth. numberFire’s models project Villar...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Geraldo Perdomo operating third base for Diamondbacks on Thursday night

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Perdomo will handle the hot corner after the Diamondbacks elected to rest Sergio Alcantara. numberFire's models project Perdomo to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Royals' Edward Olivares sitting Thursday afternoon

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. Kyle Isbel is replacing Olivares in right field and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Isbel for 8.2 FanDuel points on Thursday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jose Siri in center field for Houston on Thursday

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is batting eighth in Thursday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Siri will operate in center after Kyle Tucker was rested and Chas McCormick was chosen as Houston's left fielder. In a matchup against left-hander Martin Perez, our models project Siri to score 8.9 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jonathan Villar on second base Thursday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs held Villar out of the previous two lineups, but they have him back on second base and batting fifth for Thursday's finale. Nick Madrigal is out of the lineup after starting on second base the past three games.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Andres Gimenez absent from Cleveland lineup Thursday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels. The Guardians are holding the lefty-hitting Gimenez out against a southpaw. Owen Miller is moving over to second base and Josh Naylor is manning first. Franmil Reyes is in right field and Jose Ramirez is at designated hitter. Ernie Clement is entering the lineup to play third base and bat ninth.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier held out of Royals' lineup Thursday afternoon

Kansas City Royals first baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. The Royals appear to be giving Dozier a routine breather. Carlos Santana is shifting to first base in place of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Shohei Ohtani out of Angels' Thursday lineup against Guardians

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter / pitcher Shohei Ohtani is not starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Ohtani will rest the day after he took the mound as Los Angeles' starting pitcher. On 55 batted balls this season, Ohtani has accounted for a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros Wednesday

LINE: Astros -130, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Texas is 2-6 at home and 6-11 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .295 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL. Houston has gone 2-4 at home...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Nationals starting Riley Adams at catcher on Thursday afternoon

Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Adams will take over behind the plate after Keibert Ruiz was rested against their division rivals. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Trevor Rogers, our models project Adams to score 8.3 FanDuel points at...
WASHINGTON, DC

