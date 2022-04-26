Aledmys Diaz not in Houston's Tuesday lineup

A letter that plaintiffs insisted would show the Yankees had taken part of a “more serious sign-stealing scheme” than previously revealed by MLB turned out to be a dud. The letter, which was leaked Tuesday ahead of its scheduled court unsealing, says the Yankees illegally used the team’s video replay room and dugout phone to transmit pitch signs to runners on second base, which they would then relay to hitters via signals. But those 2015-16 tactics were used “before the establishment of the Commissioner’s sign-stealing rules,” the Yankees said.

