Disneyland lifts one of its last mask mandates

Disneyland is no longer requiring guests to mask up on its shuttle buses or monorail, dropping one of its last COVID-19 masking requirements.

The change comes after a federal judge voided the national mask mandate for all public transit, like buses and trains.

Masks are now only required at the theme park’s first aid section for everyone aged 2 and older, according to Disneyland’s website .

The Anaheim theme park began loosening masking rules in February, when it dropped its indoor mask mandate for those vaccinated against COVID-19 — keeping it a requirement only on public transport and in first aid areas.

Now, while it is “strongly recommended” that theme park guests wear face coverings while indoors and in enclosed transportation, it is no longer required at Disneyland.

Disneyland also doesn’t require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test, though its website notes that, “The State of California strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort.”

The Disneyland Resort brought back its tram service in late February, after a nearly two-year-long COVID-19 closure.

Before that, visitors had to make the long walk to the theme park after parking at the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures.

