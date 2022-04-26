ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Performs This Eerie Radiohead Deep Cut for ‘Kellyoke’

By Glenn Rowley
Kelly Clarkson opened her eponymous talk show on a haunting note Tuesday (April 26), performing Radiohead ‘s “Exit Music (For a Film).”

“Wake from your sleep/ The drying of your tears/ Today, we escape, we escape/ And you can laugh/ A spineless laugh/ We hope your rules and wisdom choke you/ Now we are one in everlasting peace/ We hope that you choke, that you choke,” she wails while wearing a sheer black dress covered in white polka dots.

The album cut is from Radiohead’s 1997 album OK Computer , which landed the band their first No. 1 album in their native U.K. and was later reissued on its 20th anniversary as 2017’s OKNOTOK 1997 201 7. The original LP was supported by four singles: “Paranoid Android,” “Karma Police,” “Lucky” and “No Surprises.”

“Exit Music (For a Film)” isn’t the first OK Computer track Clarkson’s covered on her show: She also transformed “ Karma Police ” into an unexpected ballad during the Oct. 28 episode last fall.

Other recent “Kellyoke” picks by the American Idol champ -turned- The Voice coach include Stevie Nicks’ classic “ Edge of Seventeen ,” Kool & the Gang’s “ Get Down On It ,” A Flock of Seagulls’ “ I Ran (So Far Away) ” and her very own “All I Ever Wanted,” which served as the title track to her 2009 album of the same name.

As of late, she’s also interviewed Bonnie Raitt about collaborating with Prince on a project that never came together and celebrated her 40th birthday with a show that included Machine Gun Kelly crashing the set with an all-female mariachi band and surprise queso fountain.

Watch Clarkson’s chilling take on “Exit Music (For a Film)” below.

