Figuratively speaking, many dogecoin investors would certainly like to see the price of the popular meme-based cryptocurrency skyrocket "to the moon." The term "to the moon" is often used by investors predicting (or at least hoping) that a stock's price will rise to atmospheric levels, and it was popularized in 2021 by Reddit users who attempted to send GameStop's stock price soaring via a massive short-squeeze. In April of that same year, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that the company would be putting dogecoin on the moon, but he wasn't using the phrase figuratively. Rather, Musk was quite clear that he was speaking literally.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO