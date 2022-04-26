ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts are Studying the "Biggest Earthquake in Human History"

By Rain Jordan
natureworldnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to LiveScience, archeologists have discovered evidence of the greatest earthquake in human history, which generated a 5000-mile-long megatsunami that wreaked havoc on coasts for millennia. Ancient Earthquake. In a research published in the Science Advances journal, the 9.5 magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile roughly 3,800 years ago. According...

www.natureworldnews.com

FucccYoReligion
2d ago

What’s scary is that it will happen again. The question is: when?

