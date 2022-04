An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO