The Ottsville property at 16 Park Drive East has all the essentials of a bucolic Bucks County life, perfect for a city slicker from any metropolitan area to ditch it all, get his or her hands dirty, and make a go of an agribusiness. And all that opportunity comes without an inept handyman; a dim set of onsite contractors; an unethical, interfering real estate peddler; and a muddled county agricultural agent.

OTTSVILLE, PA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO