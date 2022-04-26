ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'They shouldn't have let Real Madrid back into the game': Man City are slammed for being 'NAIVE' by Steve McManaman after they lost their two-goal advantage three times in Champions League semi-final first leg

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester City have been accused of being 'naïve' in their Champions League victory over Real Madrid, after their opponents kept themselves alive in the semi-final tie following the thrilling action at the Etihad.

City were able to place one foot in the final of the competition after sealing a full-throttle 4-3 victory, but they squandered a commanding lead on three occasions despite carving out a number of golden chances.

And in his analysis of the game at full-time, BT Sport pundit Steve McManaman insisted that Pep Guardiola's side were sloppy in handing Madrid a glimmer of hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VI6Xc_0fL2Jp5i00
Manchester City have been accused of being 'naïve' in their thrilling victory over Real Madrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZBzP_0fL2Jp5i00
Pep Guardiola's side missed several chances and allowed Madrid to remain alive in their tie

Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus netted inside the early stages of the clash, only for Karim Benzema to halve the deficit after he met Ferland Mendy's inviting cross.

Phil Foden then nodded beyond Thibaut Courtois to restore City's two-goal cushion, before Vinicius Junior burst down the other end minutes later to slot in with aplomb.

There was still time for Bernardo Silva and Benzema to exchange strikes, the latter pulling off an audacious panenka from the penalty spot to round off the scoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPqgp_0fL2Jp5i00
Kevin De Bruyne netted the opening goal, with City going on to claim a first-leg advantage

'You never accuse City of being naïve, but they were at times today,' McManaman said. 'When they were two-nil up, and three-one up and four-two up, they shouldn't have let Real Madrid back into the game.

'I don't know what it was, whether they were overly confident because they were so far ahead. As soon as they went two-nil up, they dropped deep.

'You think to yourself, "how has this happened?" City should have been controlling the game. I still think City will score goals and probably win the game over there, but they've given Madrid slim hope.'

McManaman, the former Liverpool forward, also vented his frustration at the home side's failure to 'manage' the game despite their healthy scoreline advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4zbg_0fL2Jp5i00
Karim Benzema netted twice for Madrid, meaning they still have a chance of making the final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zodGp_0fL2Jp5i00
Steve McManaman vented his frustration at how the home side failed to 'manage' the match

'We've all experienced games where you think it's easy, but then something happens,' he added. 'You can feel the shift changing. Then it's backs to the walls and you're wondering, "how did this happen?"

'That didn't happen today once, it happened three times. Two-nil, three-one and four-two. I don't know why City started dropping off and allowing Madrid to come back onto them.

'Whenever they went forward they dominated so much and made so many chances. You're thinking to yourself, don't make a mistake and manage the game.'

Madrid were similarly criticised by the same pundit for being similarly naive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25abdi_0fL2Jp5i00
Bernardo Silva was also on target in the thriller, but Madrid hit back ahead of the return leg

'It happened with Real Madrid as well, they showed they were naïve even though they're the most experienced team around,' McManaman said.

'Whenever they got to a goal, Manchester City went back down the other end and scored and made chances again.'

The return leg will take place on Wednesday, 4 May at the Bernabeu.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's unity after victory at Leeds United maintained their one-point lead in the Premier League title race following Liverpool's win at Newcastle

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City's togetherness as they responded to Liverpool's early victory and maintained a one-point lead in the title race. Jurgen Klopp's side piled the pressure on the defending champions by beating Newcastle United at lunchtime before City swept Leeds United aside at Elland Road. City ran out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves 0-3 Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister scores penalty after missing earlier spot-kick while Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma are also on target as Wolves' European hopes suffer a blow

All the pre-match talk surrounded the return of Wolves’ main man Ruben Neves – but it was another midfielder, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister helped settle this game in the battle for the ‘best of the rest’. Mac Allister kept his nerve to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jake Humphrey insists remarks criticising people being 'ready to snipe' at Newcastle were about Eddie Howe and not Saudi Arabian ownership in U-turn following backlash at controversial moment on BT Sport coverage of their defeat by Liverpool

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey has performed a U-turn on his controversial comments before Newcastle United's match with Liverpool after he was slammed for the remarks on the Magpies' Saudi Arabian ownership. Humphrey appeared to suggest there had been too much criticism of the Public Investment Fund and their running...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mino Raiola, football super agent to stars including Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Haaland, dies aged 54 after illness - days after posting a furious final tweet denying he was already dead

High-profile super agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 following an illness, his family has confirmed. It comes after Raiola - the representative of such stars as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - was forced to take to social media in a furious final tweet while fighting for his life in hospital to slam suggestions he had died on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Ferland Mendy
Person
Steve Mcmanaman
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Manchester City will not slip up in the title race as they have had Liverpool chasing them before and got the job done but the Reds will win the Champions League with Euro success, the League Cup and FA Cup still a massive achievement

Manchester City slipping up in the Premier League title race. Liverpool put them under huge pressure by beating Newcastle and though City were not at their best in the first half against Leeds, they got the job done. And without their best player in Kevin De Bruyne. City have got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

OLIVER HOLT: A sharp mind, brilliant with ball and ball, is ready to reinstate the old guard and pick the best England team... what's not to like about Ben Stokes as captain?

Lord Botham was in the middle of a round of golf in Northern Ireland when I called so he kept it short and sweet, unsentimental and to the point, when I asked him whether he was pleased Ben Stokes, a giant of a cricketer made in Botham’s image, had been appointed England captain. ‘He was the only choice,’ he said.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich: The Canaries are relegated to the Championship after goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings see Dean Smith's side suffer another defeat

It's the time of year where fans dust off their calculators to work out mathematical possibilities but the fate of Norwich City has been an easy sum to solve all season. Straight back to the Championship - their passing visit to the Premier League over already. Saying that, it never really got going.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He might have had enough after a year': ECB chief Rob Key refuses to put a timeframe on how long Ben Stokes will be England captain... as new managing director confirms plan to prioritise Test cricket

Rob Key has refused to put a shelf life on the Test captaincy of Ben Stokes. Recent predecessors Joe Root, Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss held the post for between four and five years but new ECB director of men's cricket Key does not want to place any expectation on England's 81st permanent captain.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Liverpool#Bt Sport
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich 'demands an extra £500MILLION from Chelsea's prospective new buyers as sanctioned owner wants to sell the club for £2.5bn - with £1bn of that donated to charity'

The ongoing tussle in finding a new owner for Chelsea has reportedly taken another twist with sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich demanding an additional £500million for the club. According to Sky News, the trio of billionaire-studded consortia were informed in the last 48 hours of Abramovich's request. They state that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League 'are putting plans in place to sign Mason Mount' as Chelsea prepare for huge battle to keep hold of star man this summer... with Reece James also set to be the subject of bids

Chelsea face a huge battle to keep hold of star midfielder Mason Mount this summer, with Reece James also set to be targeted in the transfer window, according to a report. Mount has already established himself as one of Europe's best young midfielders, having impressed for both club and country, with 12 goals across all competitions this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham boss David Moyes slams the Premier League Big Six for protecting themselves from failure with UEFA's new Champions League coefficient plans as he insists his side 'want to mix it with the big boys'

David Moyes has accused England’s Big Six clubs of trying to insulate themselves from failure with UEFA plans making it easier for them to qualify for the Champions League. The proposals for the 2024-25 Champions League would mean Arsenal and Manchester United, based on their competition history, could qualify for the Champions League if they finished fifth or won the FA Cup — but would not allow the likes of West Ham that chance.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

Ian Botham backs Ben Stokes as England captain as the all-rounder 'is the only choice' for the job but insists cricket 'is about the team not the individuals' as he defends his own brief record in charge of the side

Ian Botham has backed the appointment of Ben Stokes as England captain, telling the Mail on Sunday that the all-rounder as the ‘only choice’ for the position. Stokes’s selection has been compared to Botham being made captain in 1981, a promotion that had mixed results as Sir Ian was required to balance his leadership duties with significant responsibilities with bat and ball.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Struggling against Jenson Button in 2011, besting Fernando Alonso in 2007, off the pace in 2022 - with Lewis Hamilton facing calls to RETIRE after being outshone by Mercedes' George Russell, when else has the Brit battled a more successful F1 team-mate?

Safe to say the last four-and-a-half months of Lewis Hamilton's Formula One career have not exactly gone to plan. Even setting aside the hugely controversial denouement to last season, in which title rival Max Verstappen snatched the world championship in contentious fashion at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, this year was supposed to be a fresh start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Gravenberch all face deeply uncertain futures as their transfers risk being delayed after the death of super agent Mino Raiola

The death of Mino Raiola has sent shockwaves across the world of football and plunged the immediate futures of an array of stars into question. Raiola was considered a 'super-agent' due to the glittering array of talent that he represented and a number will be on the move this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy