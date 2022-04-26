ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naismith Trophy Winner Aliyah Boston Signs With Under Armour

 2 days ago

The South Carolina star and national champion is using her platform to expand the game to her hometown.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After putting together a near-perfect junior season, South Carolina star Aliyah Boston is making major moves off the court.

The reigning Naismith Award winner as the nation’s best player has signed a deal with Under Armour, with plans to open the first-ever women’s basketball camp in her hometown of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

“Working with Under Armour is a huge honor. It means so much to me because it’s a brand I’ve been wearing for years—both for cross-training and when I’m on the court,” Boston said in a statement . “With Under Armour, I’m most excited to continue building and growing the women’s basketball community. I’m really looking forward to giving more young girls access to the sport at the community level.”

Boston led South Carolina to the program’s second-ever national championship, and was named the Most Outstanding Player at this year’s tournament. In 37 games, Boston averaged 16.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, with 30 double-doubles on the year.

Boston will also showcase the company’s Breakthru 3 women’s basketball shoe. Under Armour, which sponsors South Carolina athletics, collaborated with the Gamecocks women’s basketball team last season on custom shirzees.

“I want to see women’s basketball be embraced, covered, and valued just as much as men’s basketball,” Boston said. “I hope to help achieve that change by continuing to dominate the court and using my voice to encourage the next generation to play.”

