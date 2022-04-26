ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Justin Lin Exiting As Director Of ‘Fast X’, Will Remain As Producer

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3Kgs_0fL2Jbym00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: With filming under way on Fast X , Deadline has learned that Justin Lin is stepping down as director of the next installment in the Fast and Furious franchise just days into production.

Lin co-wrote the film with Dan Mazeau and will remain on as a producer. While the parting was amicable between both parties, insiders say that Lin ultimately decided to step away from the franchise due to creative differences.

Lin has released a statement on his decision to leave the film:

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”

Production had just begun on the 10th installment, and while the film will continue shooting some second unit footage, insiders say production will take a brief pause while execs and producers look to find Lin’s replacement. Sources added that a decision on his replacement should be made soon as conversations with some candidates already are under way.

The film has been dated for May 19, 2023, and insiders add that they do not expect to move from that date at this time.

Lin has been an architect of the Fast & Furious franchise, joining the series in its third installment on The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drif t, and ultimately changing from a simple street-racing action pic to global action event franchise. He would go on to direct the fourth ( Fast & Furious ), fifth ( Fast Five ), sixth ( Fast and Furious 6 ) installments. After turning it into a billion-dollar franchise, Lin decided to take a break on the next two installments but returned for F9, which became one of the biggest films in the post-pandemic era, grossing more than $720 million worldwide. Altogether his films in the franchise have grossed more than $1.9 billion at the global box office.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Creator + Unveils Inaugural Class Of Emerging BIPOC Filmmakers For Its Diversity Focused Short Film Fund ‘Flip The Script’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Creator+, a next-generation content studio and distribution platform for digital-first storytellers and creators, has unveiled their inaugural class of emerging filmmakers for its ‘Flip the Script’ Short Film Fund. Creator+ is a studio and distribution platform, whose goal is to empower the next generation of diverse creators to make impactful films and expand their careers. To that end, Creator+ is creating opportunities for these historically excluded storytellers, while embracing projects that explore the full dimension of the BIPOC experience. Spearheaded by Forbes 30 Under 30 award-winning activist and Head of Diversity & Impact...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Gets A Title As Trailer Unveiled – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Tom Cruise’s new M:I movie set for 2023 now has a title: Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part 1.  Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded message with the news during Paramount’s CinemaCon session Thursday morning, filming from the South Africa set of Mission: Impossible 8 from atop a biplane (hinting at the pic’s next big stunt). CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage All of this preceded the drop of Part 7‘s trailer. And let us tell ya something, boy, is it chilling. It begins with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt getting a dress-down by his former ops boss Kittridge played by...
MOVIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Teaming With Amazon Studios To Produce Film Based On Popular Video Game

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is exploring yet another business venture, this time, being a producer for a popular video game being adapted to film. According to Variety, The Rock will team with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia as producers for It Takes Two, with studios like Seven Bucks, dj2 Entertainment, and Amazon Studios backing the project, as well.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal#Fast X#Asian
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

This Is Us: Mandy Moore threw up after reading penultimate script

Mandy Moore has revealed that she threw up after reading the penultimate script for This Is Us. The NBC drama series, which tells the tearful story of the Pearson family through multiple generations, comes to an end on 24 May after six seasons.During an appearance at the PaleyFest TV festival, Moore, along with series creator Dan Fogelman and a few castmates, spoke about the show’s remaining episodes and their emotions going into the finale. “The second to last script, it made Mandy throw up,” Fogelman explained.Moore joked: “A beautiful throw-up. It was so beautiful and upsetting that that was...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
Variety

‘It Takes Two’ Movie Lands at Amazon, Seven Bucks Productions Joins dj2 Entertainment as Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “It Takes Two” is getting the movie treatment, with the project now set up at Amazon for priority development, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety reported in January that the game was being adapted for the screen. As previously reported, dj2 Entertainment will produce the film, with Seven Bucks Productions now boarding the project along with Amazon Studios. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks. According to sources, Dwayne could also star in the film, but nothing is official as of now. The film adaptation will follow May and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

72K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy