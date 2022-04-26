ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film at Lincoln Center Tributes Chaplin Winner Cate Blanchett, Disses No-Show Bradley Cooper

By Anne Thompson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUBGq_0fL2JSz700

Click here to read the full article.

Glittering in flowing black sequins, two-time Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett , the second-youngest recipient of Film at Lincoln Center ’s coveted 47th Chaplin Award, was ushered to her seat at Alice Tully Hall to resounding applause.

As Film at Lincoln Center president Daniel H. Stern intoned the usual litany of praise and tribute to “one of the most versatile and talented actresses working today,” he eventually had to inform the crowd that the two starry presenters of the night, “Carol” filmmaker Todd Haynes (“ooooh,” groaned the audience) and “Nightmare Alley” star Bradley Cooper (“ughh,” they moaned), couldn’t make the event due to a direct COVID hit, in Haynes’ case. Cooper was under the weather, he said. (A Searchlight source said Cooper’s daughter had COVID.)

But a voice pierced the darkness. “ I’m here!,” cried Blanchett. The audience cheered.

Over the course of the night, between videos of former winners (including Bette Davis, Barbara Stanwyck, Sidney Poitier, Alfred Hitchcock, James Stewart, Robert Altman, and Meryl Streep) and Blanchett stans like fellow-Aussie Hugh Jackman, Martin Scorsese (“The Aviator”), and Richard Linklater (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette?”) who explained how Blanchett was a good ol’ Texas name, Blanchett and others had fun throwing a bit of shade on Cooper.

And later, when the co-deputy editor of Film Comment, Devika Girish, gracefully took over the career interview from Haynes, Blanchett responded charmingly to the younger woman’s queries about running the gamut of characters from Queen Elizabeth and Katharine Hepburn to a Middle Earth elf and Norse villain and working for directors Peter Jackson, Gillian Armstrong, Terrence Malick, Steven Soderbergh, and David Fincher.

Like many actresses, it turns out that Blanchett is motivated by a combination of confidence, fear, and going with the flow. And if she’d had another career, she might have studied dance with Pina Bausch.

Finally, Blanchett loves cinema. “We have had a collective experience over the last two years to a greater or lesser degree that has been deeply, profoundly confronting,” she said, “and dealing with our situation through allegory and metaphor, which is what film is. It has been providing us with a collective catharsis. Our cinema is ripe for an enormous lift, because we want to be together in a room, we want to be experiencing something in the dark together with strangers and with friends, and being united by something that we’re seeing together.”

After a rough weekend, FIlm at Lincoln Center’s Lesli Klainberg and Eugene Hernandez were relieved that the event went smoothly after scrambling to pull it together. At the end of the night, Haynes’ producer Christine Vachon took on the presenting role. And at the elegant sponsor and patron black-tie dinner at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theatre, Vachon explained how Haynes arrived from Portland, Oregon not feeling at all well. She got him tested, and sure enough, he was positive.

As for Blanchett, these days she just rolls with the punches, she told me, as she looks forward to getting back to work in London on Alfonso Cuaron’s Apple TV+ mini-series “Disclaimer,” about television documentary journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, in which she and Sacha Baron Cohen play the parents of Kodi Smit-McPhee. There’s much more to come.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Elon Musk to Buy Twitter, Take Company Private in $44 Billion Deal

Click here to read the full article. Three weeks after taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter, Elon Musk has succeeded in his attempts to take over the company. After a volatile negotiation period, the company’s board of directors accepted Musk’s offer to take the company private in a cash deal that values Twitter at $54.20 per share, a slight premium over the $51.53 share price it was valued at before trading was halted. “The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing,” the company’s board chair Bret Taylor...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

‘Irma Vep’ First Look: Alicia Vikander Slinks into Frame in Olivier Assayas’ HBO Debut

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Vikander makes her return to the small screen in HBO’s “Irma Vep,” based on Olivier Assayas’ own 1996 feature film. Oscar winner Vikander stars as Mira, an American movie star who is disillusioned by Hollywood and a recent breakup. Mira jets to France to star as Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film, “Les Vampires,” but life soon imitates art as Mira struggles to see where Irma ends and her reality begins. See Vikander transform into Mira (and Irma) in the first look photos below. Writer-director Assayas returns for the limited series,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

All the Scripted Broadcast TV Shows Cancelled, Renewed, or on the Bubble (So Far)

Click here to read the full article. Updated on April 26, 2022 at 2:04 p.m. ET to reflect the Season 13 renewal of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.” April showers give way to May flowers, and April meetings among broadcast-television executives often give way to May renewals and cancellations of existing series. With so many shows currently sans such a decision, we’ll get plenty cancellation/renewal news this month as well. (More so the latter, networks are keen to keep the cancellations quiet for as long as possible ahead of May’s upfronts when broadcasters reveal their upcoming fall schedules as well as new shows.) IndieWire...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series – Amanda Seyfried and Lily James Among Stunning Transformations in the Race

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
The Hollywood Reporter

CinemaCon: Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana, Billy Eichner and Glen Powell Set for Big-Screen Honors

The stage is nearly set for CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards. Robert De Niro, Billy Eichner, Abby Ryder Fortson, Glen Powell and Zoe Saldana are confirmed to receive special honors April 28 in Las Vegas, per CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser.More from The Hollywood ReporterTheater Owners Chief on the Box Office Recovery, the (Waning) Relevance of the Oscars and a Jam-Packed Summer SlateMotion Picture Association Reveals Next Steps in Expanded Content Security Program (Exclusive)Richard Linklater's 'Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood': Film Review | SXSW 2022 The Big Screen Achievement Awards will be held at CinemaCon headquarters at Caesars Palace and will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CinemaBlend

Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Relationship With Heath Ledger While Filming Brokeback Mountain

Heath Ledger was an extraordinary actor whose film career was taking off to new heights. You may remember Heath Ledger initially for films like A Knight’s Tale and 10 Things I Hate About You. Just when he was getting award recognition for The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain, he passed away at the age of 28. Ledger’s co-star from Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhaal, opened up about what his relationship was like with his co-star while filming the Academy Award-nominated movie.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Almost Famous’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Anna Paquin and More

It’s all happening! Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous hit theaters in 2000 and instantly became a cult classic. The coming-of-age story follows teenager William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he attempts to write his first piece for Rolling Stone during the ‘70s. While following rock band Stillwater — focusing mainly on lead guitarist Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup) […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Stewart
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Pina Bausch
Person
Richard Linklater
Person
Todd Haynes
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Alfonso Cuaron
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Bette Davis
Person
Martin Scorsese
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Poker Face’: Adrien Brody Joins Natasha Lyonne & Joseph Gordon-Levitt In Rian Johnson’s Murder Mystery Series

We’re excited to see filmmaker Rian Johnson (“Looper,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi“) make his television debut with “Poker Face,” a murder mystery streaming drama starring Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll“) that follows a traditional procedural format similar to iconic shows like “Murder She Wrote” or “Columbo.” Lyonne plays a sleuth working to solve different murders in each episode.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Center#Covid
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 27 Best Movies to Watch

If it's been a while since you've checked out what's on HBO Max, or you've never tried this streaming service before, there's never been a better time to give it a try. For $10 a month you get access to the best of HBO, which includes a ton of movies recently in theaters. And like every streaming app, the full list of great movies available changes all the time. We're keeping track of what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

FX’s ‘The Old Man’ CIA Drama Starring Jeff Bridges Finally Premieres In June

After being delayed for nearly two years, FX‘s drama series “The Old Man” is finally set to return on June 17, with streaming availability the next day on Hulu. Production had been shut down due to the usual Covid complications, but also had been delayed because of lead actor Jeff Bridges‘ cancer scare. Thankfully, the actor has received a clean bill of health. “The Old Man” spent two years at the top of our Most Anticipated TV list after it was first announced in the summer of 2019.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Is ‘Not Really a Biopic’ but an Ode to the ‘Original Superhero’ Presley

Click here to read the full article. First the 1920s and now the 1950s, Baz Luhrmann is holding a microscope up to 20th century Americana. The Australian filmmaker shared a sneak peek at upcoming Elvis Presley biopic “Elvis” during the Warner Bros. Discovery CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas on April 26, ahead of the film’s upcoming premiere at 2022 Cannes. “This is not really a biopic,” Luhrmann said on stage. “It’s really for me about America in the 50s and 60s and 70s. If you want to talk about America in the 50s and 60s and 70s, at the center of culture,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. Last Year’s Winner: “The Crown” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: With last year’s winner out of the race, talk of a streak goes to a network level. Will Netflix, which won the category for the very first time last year, keep the momentum going with a “Squid Game” win, or will HBO reclaim their throne now that “Succession” is back? Notable Ineligible Series: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 6 was not eligible); “The Crown” (Season 5 was not eligible); “Westworld” (Season 4 was not eligible); “The Boys” (Season 3 was not eligible); “The Mandalorian” (Season 3 was...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Why Netflix Chose a Marilyn Monroe Documentary Director Who ‘Wasn’t Hugely Interested’ in the Star

Click here to read the full article. When making a documentary about Marilyn Monroe and the Kennedys, there’s more to sift through than mere facts. They occupy such prominent roles in the public consciousness that our idealized images of them have impacted pop culture just as much as their real selves. How can a documentarian possibly cut through preconceived notions and say something new about people who serve as foundational bricks in our national narrative? In Emma Cooper’s words, “it’s quite helpful that I’m British.” “Of course I knew who they are,” she said in an interview with IndieWire. “But I know...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Cruise–Starrer ‘The Mummy’ Was ‘Brutal’ Experience and ‘Biggest Failure of My Life,’ Says Director

Click here to read the full article. It’s taken years for director Alex Kurtzman to be able to fully unwrap the box office flop that was “The Mummy.” The 2017 Tom Cruise film was expected to kick off Universal’s Dark Universe franchise, extending to revivals of “The Bride of Frankenstein,” “Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde,” and “The Invisible Man” with Javier Bardem, Russell Crowe, and Johnny Depp attached to the respective projects. However, plans for the Dark Universe were scrapped after “The Mummy” failed to find life at the box office, making less than $32 million opening weekend on a budget of an...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy