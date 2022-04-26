High Point mom recalls shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Frantic 911 calls released reveal details of what happened after a teen shot at five people in High Point, including a 2-year-old girl.

“I keep hearing gunshots. It is inside this building. They are still shooting,” one caller said.

“He shot five more times,” another said.

“Me or anyone who was out here could have been hurt or dead,” Brooklyn Banks said.

She says it’s tough reliving the terrifying moments she thought would be her and her daughter’s last.

“It started off as a small argument and ended up in a terrifying situation,” Banks said.

She’s talking about Friday just after 7 p.m.

She says that when her boyfriend Jahdon Crafton came to the Brentwood Crossings Apartment Complex near the 200 block of Brentwood Street, the two started arguing, and that’s when Bank’s grandfather came to intervene.

“When my grandaddy asked him, he didn’t want to talk about anything. He just pulled his gun out and said ‘this is not how this is going to go,” Banks said.

Police say he fired about five shots before Banks made it inside her apartment.

She says he then banged on the door, kicked it and fired a gun about six more times.

“I know he told the people upstairs if they didn’t open the door, he was going to shoot everyone in there, and he kept kicking the door,” a 911 caller said.

“I was in panic mode, but I also had to think like a mother. If this man comes in this house, I don’t want my child to be hurt or my child to see me getting hurt,” Banks said.

She lowered her 2-year-old daughter from a second-floor window to a neighbor below before running to the bathroom to take cover.

“It’s kind of waiting for my own death. I was sitting in the bathtub shaking with the curtain closed, listening to the kicks or listening to the gunshots. I didn’t know where the bullets were going to come. Bullets can go through the wall,” she said.

Banks counted a total of six bullet holes including two through her windows, two on the ceiling and two more that struck her car.

“I feel thankful to still be here,” she said.

Police say they were able to fund Crafton because he bragged about the shooing on Facebook Live.

He’s charged with five counts of attempted murder and is being held without bond at the Guilford County Jail.

