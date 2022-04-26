ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point mom recalls shooting

By Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgMnW_0fL2Iuby00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Frantic 911 calls released reveal details of what happened after a teen shot at five people in High Point, including a 2-year-old girl.

HIGH POINT: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

“I keep hearing gunshots. It is inside this building. They are still shooting,” one caller said.

“He shot five more times,” another said.

“Me or anyone who was out here could have been hurt or dead,” Brooklyn Banks said.

She says it’s tough reliving the terrifying moments she thought would be her and her daughter’s last.

“It started off as a small argument and ended up in a terrifying situation,” Banks said.

She’s talking about Friday just after 7 p.m.

She says that when her boyfriend Jahdon Crafton came to the Brentwood Crossings Apartment Complex near the 200 block of Brentwood Street, the two started arguing, and that’s when Bank’s grandfather came to intervene.

“When my grandaddy asked him, he didn’t want to talk about anything. He just pulled his gun out and said ‘this is not how this is going to go,” Banks said.

Police say he fired about five shots before Banks made it inside her apartment.

She says he then banged on the door, kicked it and fired a gun about six more times.

“I know he told the people upstairs if they didn’t open the door, he was going to shoot everyone in there, and he kept kicking the door,” a 911 caller said.

“I was in panic mode, but I also had to think like a mother. If this man comes in this house, I don’t want my child to be hurt or my child to see me getting hurt,” Banks said.

She lowered her 2-year-old daughter from a second-floor window to a neighbor below before running to the bathroom to take cover.

“It’s kind of waiting for my own death. I was sitting in the bathtub shaking with the curtain closed, listening to the kicks or listening to the gunshots. I didn’t know where the bullets were going to come. Bullets can go through the wall,” she said.

Banks counted a total of six bullet holes including two through her windows, two on the ceiling and two more that struck her car.

“I feel thankful to still be here,” she said.

Police say they were able to fund Crafton because he bragged about the shooing on Facebook Live.

He’s charged with five counts of attempted murder and is being held without bond at the Guilford County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wghp
FOX8 News

Greensboro police arrest suspect after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Greensboro on Monday after another man was shot and killed over a year ago, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro was arrested on Veasley Street. Police say he has been charged with first-degree murder. On Dec. 28, 2020, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy