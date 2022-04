Round 1: Packers trade with the Houston Texans, moving from 22 to 13: 13th overall pick: Jameson Williams, WR (Alabama) I originally thought the price would be too steep to trade up and take one of the top WR, but the basis of this trade is similar to the 2018 trade when Green Bay traded up to take Jaire Alexander. Green Bay trades their 1st-round pick (22), 3rd-round pick (92), 4th-round pick (140), and a 2023 3rd-round pick to Houston for their 1st-round pick (13) and 6th-round pick (207). Williams would likely have been the first wide receiver taken if he hadn't torn his ACL in the national title game. It's unclear if he'd be ready for the beginning of the season, but if Green Bay can grab him, he has a chance to be special.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO