It took 17 games for the Cubs’ season to go from good to bad to the brink of ugly. A mistake-fueled, hit-funked 3-1 loss to Braves and their ace, Max Fried, dropped the Cubs to their sixth loss in seven games — with two left in Atlanta against the defending World Series champs before facing three more playoff contenders in the Brewers, White Sox and Dodgers the next three series.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO