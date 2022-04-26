ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalition for Kids to offer after-school programs to county students

By Robert Houk Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coalition for Kids is partnering with Washington County Schools to offer after-school programs for county students. Jerry Boyd, the director of county schools, told the more than 200 donors who attended an annual fundraising luncheon at the Coalition for Kids facility in Johnson City on Tuesday that he was “excited”...

