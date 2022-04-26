TxDOT starts project to install reflective pavement markers this week

Texas Department of Transportation (Provided by TxDOT)

The Texas Department of Transportation will start a safety project to install reflective pavement markers across the Lubbock district this week.

TRP Construction Group, LLC out of Fort Worth will head the project. The $451,442 project will affect roadways in Hale, Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Floyd, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum counties.

Crews started in Hockley County on Monday. No lane closures are planned during the operation but motorists are encouraged to: use caution in work zones; slow down and follow the speed limits; pay attention to any people and equipment; be patient through the work zones.

Work is anticipated to wrap in ate June, weather permitting.