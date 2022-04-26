Xcel Energy celebrates renovations to Plainview facility

Xcel Energy hosted a ribbon cutting last week to celebrate $6 million in renovations to its Plainview operations service center. (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald)

Those who utilize the Plainview office were joined by some of their regional colleagues as well as local business leaders to cut ribbon at 2301 Quincy St.

Chris LeFevre, Xcel Energy manager for community and economic development in Plainview, gave a short overview (laced with his signature humor) of the changes at the location.

The center is the hub of operations for an area that encompasses from Tulia, Silverton, Floydada, Petersburg, Abernathy, Littlefield, Sudan, Hart, Earth, Kress and Plainview. It was built in 1963 and had not been significantly altered since.

The 23,600 square-foot facility is the home base for about 30 people, LeFevre explained Thursday. It houses everybody from meter readers to engineers, to line crews.

The building underwent some internal upgrades like mechanical updates, plumbing updates, a workspace upgrade, new fencing, drainage updates and multiple security updates.

The upgrades are anticipated to yield 50 percent savings of power consumption.

Xcel has completed multiple large improvement projects across the Plainview district, including the $700 million Hale Wind Project near Petersburg.

It’s also built multiple high-voltage transmission lines and substation upgrades.