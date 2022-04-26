ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Buddy Holly Hall to host Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert Tour

By Ellysa Harris
 2 days ago
Buddy Holly Hall Logo (Provided by Buddy Holly Hall)

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences will host “Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert Tour” on July 27.

The show is a production of Disney Concerts and Live Nation. It kicks off on July 18 in Washington and will end its 32-city tour in Illinois on Aug. 28.

Tickets for the Lubbock stop go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Those interested can purchase them at buddyhollyhall.com, livenation.com, ETIX at 1(800)514-3849 or at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

The production will include a showing of the entire feature length film and an on-stage band.

