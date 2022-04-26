Grab-and-go food company Everytable opens 2 new Long Beach locations

Everytable, a food business that sells grab-and-go meals, has recently opened two new storefronts in Long Beach.

The first is located in Bixby Knolls at 4406 Atlantic Ave; the second is at 1001 E. Pacific Coast Highway near Poly High. The company opened its first location in East Long Beach in November.

To celebrate the new locations, Everytable is offering special discounts at each of its stores this week and next. Promotions at the Bixby Knolls location will last through Friday, April 29.

Everytable was created in 2015 with the goal of making healthy food more accessible and affordable to underserved communities. To do this, Everytable chooses locations in both high and low-income areas and prices its meals based on the neighborhood.

In the Bixby Knolls area, for instance, a turkey taco bowl—served over brown rice, tossed with roasted corn salsa and black beans, and topped with white cheddar cheese and chili-lime crema—is priced at $8.55. That same meal at the Pacific Coast Highway location is $6.80.

Both the new Bixby Knolls location and the Pacific Coast Highway storefront will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to visit their website.

