New plaza set to debut at UT

The University of Toledo is preparing to celebrate the completion of the new National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza on Sunday.

The plaza, which serves to recognize and honor UT’s nine historically Black sororities and fraternities, is near Horton International House off West Rocket Drive. The free, public event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. when the ribbon is to be cut.

“These organizations, their members and their alumni have historically not been recognized as broadly on campus as the other Greek organizations,” Sammy Spann, interim senior associate vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said in a statement. “The new plaza is a powerful way of saying these students belong here, and it serves as a recognition of the good work they do both on campus and in our community."

Construction on the National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza began last spring.

The nine organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council were formed between 1906 and 1963, a time when Black students often did not have the same opportunities on college campuses, UT said in its announcement. The National Pan-Hellenic Council was established in 1930. All nine member organizations have a chapter at UT. The National Pan-Hellenic Council hosts campus activities and awareness events, and promotes service to others, scholarship and leadership.