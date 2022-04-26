ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Lawsuit alleges Middlesex Water failed to properly alert residents of tainted water

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Residents across Middlesex County are part of a class action lawsuit over tainted drinking water.

The lawsuit filed in Superior Court says Middlesex Water Company fell short of alerting customers of the risk of the tainted water.

Middlesex Water Company told customers to buy bottled water after reporting high levels of PFOAs, also known as forever chemicals. These chemicals do not break down over time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says PFOAs can cause a wide range of health issues, including cancer.

Residents affected live in South Plainfield, Clark, Edison, Metuchen, Woodbridge and Carteret. Notices were only sent to the person named on the water bill, leaving apartment tenants to rely on a landlord or building manager pass along the tainted water alert.

About 61,000 homes get water from Middlesex Water.

A lawsuit filed against a New Jersey water company over too-high levels of “forever chemicals” has been granted class action status, a judge in Middlesex County ruled. Middlesex Water customers in six towns— South Plainfield, Clark, Edison, Metuchen, Woodbridge and Carteret — were told to buy bottled water after Middlesex Water reported levels of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOAs) that exceeded safety limits from its South Plainfield treatment center. Customers with specific health needs were also told to consult with their doctors.
