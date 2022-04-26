ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

'I want the inspections': Burlington City Council members spar over proposed inspection policy

By Laigha Anderson, The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago

Two Burlington City Council members had a heated debate on Monday over a topic that neither can vote on.

Mayor Jon Billups and councilman Matt Rinker exchanged heated words during the council's work session over a proposed policy that would increase the frequency of inspections of residential rental properties.

Single homes, duplexes and triplexes now are inspected every five years, while other multi-unit apartment complexes are inspected every three years. The new police would increase those inspections to once every four years and once every two years, respectively.

“I want more repeated looks inside those buildings because our housing stock is lousy,” Billups said before ending the discussion and moving onto the next item. “A lot of them are rental places.”

Under Iowa law, members of a board or council may not vote on an issue in which they have a financial stake.

Rinker owns a number of rental properties in both Burlington and the Quad Cities area under his company, Rinker Real Estate, while Billups rents out one property.

This means the vote will be left to three council members, two of whom — Bill Maupin and Robert Critser — were absent from the meeting.

The issue of whether to increase the frequency of inspections for rental properties previously arose several weeks ago during a council discussion about the hiring of an additional inspector. After that discussion, the council approved the new nuisance inspector position but held off on a decision about increasing inspections.

Rinker argued for an increase in inspection fees, which he said would satisfy the goal of paying the new inspector, rather than shortening inspection cycles.

“I don’t give a rat’s behind about the cost," Billups said in response. "I want the inspections.”

Rinker, however, argued that the nuisance inspector should take time inspecting nuisances, not increasing rental inspection frequencies.

In the past, council members have discussed the number of nuisance violations the city cannot catch.

Billups pointed out that Fire Chief Matt Trexel previously indicated he wanted the city to ensure homes have working smoke detectors by conducting more frequent inspections.

Rinker said an easier fix may be to require homes to have smoke detectors that are wired into the wall. When this happens, Rinker said, tenants cannot remove the batteries. These smoke detectors last 10 years, which matches the frequency of when batteries should be changed in smoke detectors.

Mayor pro-tem Lynda Murray, the only other council member present at the work session, said she is in favor of increasing rental inspections as this would be favorable to a goal set by the council in 2020 to improve the quality of housing stock.

The proposed policy will see at least two public hearing before the deciding votes are cast.

