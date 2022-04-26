ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano - Face To Face at Empire State Building

Cover picture for the articleKatie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to make history in an epic battle for Taylor’s undisputed Lightweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30 live worldwide on DAZN – and Taylor is thrilled to be...

Boxing Scene

Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo In ESPN Main Event 6/11 At MSG’s Hulu Theater

Edgar Berlanga will face someone on a level comparable to his previous opponent in his next fight. BoxingScene.com has learned that Brooklyn’s Berlanga and Colombia’s Alexis Angulo have agreed to meet in a 10-round super middleweight match June 11 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. ESPN will televise their fight as the main event of a tripleheader the night before the annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren: Tyson Fury Brutally Exposed Dillian Whyte's Limitations

TYSON FURY REINFORCED his position as the premier heavyweight on the planet on a mesmerizing night underneath the giant illuminated arch at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. It was a magical event, made so special by the 94,000 people packed into the nation’s biggest venue who created an atmosphere that ensures the occasion will live long in the memory.
New York State
Daily Mail

'It is hard to believe a single word that comes out of his mouth!' Ricky Hatton rejects Tyson Fury's retirement claims... and believes the Gypsy King will not end his boxing career until he has fought Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Ricky Hatton has rubbished Tyson Fury's claims that he will retire following his victory over Dillian Whyte, insisting the Gypsy King will not want to quit the sport until he has fought Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Fury reiterated in the immediate aftermath of his sixth-round knockout of Whyte at...
Amanda Serrano
Katie Taylor
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul: I'm Excited To Be Promoter While Serrano Gets To Be Put On A Pedestal

At a time when he deserves to take a victory lap, Jake Paul couldn’t be happier with his unfamiliar role of simply being along for the ride. The online influencer and boxing cruiserweight novice played a significant role in helping finalize an historic championship fight on tap this weekend. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) took the lead in negotiating on behalf of seven-division titlist Amanda Serrano in her forthcoming challenge of two-division and reigning, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Both boxers will make seven-figure paydays for the first-ever female boxing fight to headline at Madison Square Garden in New York City (Saturday, DAZN, 7:30 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene

Guillermo Rigondeaux Still Recovering, Aims To Fight By September

Alex Bornote, manager of former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, says the boxer is still eager to continue his career. Rigondeaux (20-3, 13 KOs), 41-years-old, has been winless in his last two bouts, with defeats at the hands of John Reil Casimoro and Vincent Astrolabio. And then a few months ago,...
Boxing Scene

Stevenson: Valdez Fight Will Turn Me Into Superstar; People Don't Really Know How Good I Am Yet

Shakur Stevenson envisions his fight against Oscar Valdez becoming his true coming-out party. Decisively defeating the unbeaten WBC super featherweight champion April 30 will show the uninitiated, Stevenson suspects, that he is an elite-level talent worthy of pound-for-pound status and bigger purses more commensurate with his skills. The undefeated southpaw discussed the opportunity that awaits him in their 12-round, 130-pound title unification fight and what awaits him when he wins during an interview with ESPN’s Mark Kriegel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
101.5 WPDH

The 4 Best Burgers Made In New York State Uncovered

We now know the four most delicious burgers made in New York State. One burger is made in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, the New York Beef Council revealed the Final Four for the 2022 Best Burger New York contest. Fans voted on the Top 10 burgers made in New York State. Below were the 10 New York burgers that were honored.
RESTAURANTS
Boxing Scene

Stevenson Will 'Try To Do Undisputed A Little Bit Different, Try To Go Get Every Belt Myself'

Shakur Stevenson intends to add two more 130-pound championships to his collection after Saturday night. The undefeated southpaw won the WBO junior lightweight title by stopping Jamel Herring in the 10th round of his last fight, which took place October 23 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. If the favored Stevenson conquers Oscar Valdez on Saturday night, he’ll leave Las Vegas with the WBC super featherweight championship as well.
Boxing Scene

Haney Says He Demanded 'Fair Judges' for Kambosos Fight During Talks: 'I Wanted Nothing Else'

Devin Haney is confident he won’t be the recipient of a crooked scorecard or two in his next fight. The Las Vegas-based WBC lightweight titleholder will hit the road this summer to challenge WBA, WBO, and IBF champion George Kambosos in Kambosos’ homeland of Australia on June 5. Their 12-round undisputed lightweight match will take place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
Boxing Scene

Gilberto Ramirez: Bivol, Beterbiev, Smith Are at The Top of My List

Rather than wait for the winner of the May 7th Las Vegas showdown between superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will put his impeccable 43-0 (39 KOs) record on the line May 14th versus German Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs), the reigning International Boxing Organization (IBO) light heavyweight world titleholder and WBA No. 1 rated contender.
ONTARIO, CA

