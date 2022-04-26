Photos: Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano - Face To Face at Empire State Building

At a time when he deserves to take a victory lap, Jake Paul couldn’t be happier with his unfamiliar role of simply being along for the ride. The online influencer and boxing cruiserweight novice played a significant role in helping finalize an historic championship fight on tap this weekend. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) took the lead in negotiating on behalf of seven-division titlist Amanda Serrano in her forthcoming challenge of two-division and reigning, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Both boxers will make seven-figure paydays for the first-ever female boxing fight to headline at Madison Square Garden in New York City (Saturday, DAZN, 7:30 p.m. ET).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO