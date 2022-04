Onslow County resident Nicole Zurcher lives in a food desert, and it creates fear for her child's life. Zurcher lives off U.S. 17, in between Sneads Ferry and Jacksonville, and has a child who has allergic reactions to multiple foods. She has to travel anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to buy organic food for her family in order to ensure her child's safety.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO