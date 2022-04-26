Margaritaville-branded hotel coming to Lofton’s Island in Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lofton’s Island sits in the Caloosahatchee right along the Edison Bridge.

It’s a small, exclusive island at 9.3 acres. It has been underdeveloped for years, but Steve Israel bought it for $783,000 with the plan to build a beach atmosphere.

“We are building a Margaritaville hotel there… a Compass by Margaritaville hotel and a restaurant and a pool and about 50 boat slips over there,” Israel said.

One of the developers told NBC2 that they have an acre and a half of land on West First Street, next to Centennial Park and that’s where they will build the hotel.

On the island, there will also be cottages, an event, and a wedding venue.

Israel also says they are in the permit stages but soon everyone who works and plays in Downtown Fort Myers will have full access to what is across the water.

“The most exciting I think is we are going to build a Downtown Fort Myers is going to finally have its own beach club, which will be beautiful sand with two large pools, one for kids, one for adults.”

People will be able to access the island by electric ferry. Israel says the ferries will make stops along the river to pick people up and take them back to the island.

“We will have a circular route where it can pick people up and of course, if you’re a boater you can boat, you know there’s 75 boat slips so we will keep a few open for transits.”

City of Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says he’s excited about how this project will draw more people to the area. He spoke highly about how it will also help the surrounding businesses.

“Well not only will it generate taxes but it will create jobs, draw people downtown and the more people that come downtown the more they patronize the businesses downtown, the better for downtown, the better for the city.”

The Lofton Island project is expected to be complete by late 2024.