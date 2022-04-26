Cuyahoga County Council adopts new whistleblower policy, gains confirmation control over social service directors, swears in new Inspector General

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County T ShirtCourtesy of The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County. Cleveland, OH. - Several Members of The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County, the Women Commission for Education and Training, and the Commission for Black Women attended the Cleveland City Council meeting on April 25, 2022. The women came to the meeting to request that members of the Council nor Mayor Bibb use the organizations' names as if they belonged to the City of Cleveland.

