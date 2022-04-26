ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County Council adopts new whistleblower policy, gains confirmation control over social service directors, swears in new Inspector General

By Kaitlin Durbin, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council adopted several changes Tuesday to strengthen core government functions by improving its whistleblower policy and giving council more oversight over appointments to the county’s top three social service agencies. The two ordinances, which clarify new protections and changes in the county...

Brown on Cleveland

The Black Women Commission Requests Members of the City Council and Mayor Justin Bibb not to use the Organization Name.

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County T ShirtCourtesy of The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County. Cleveland, OH. - Several Members of The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County, the Women Commission for Education and Training, and the Commission for Black Women attended the Cleveland City Council meeting on April 25, 2022. The women came to the meeting to request that members of the Council nor Mayor Bibb use the organizations' names as if they belonged to the City of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Judge denies MetroHealth’s attempt to sanction attorney who represented fired Cuyahoga County Jail nursing supervisor in whistleblower lawsuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge has denied MetroHealth System’s attempt to sanction an attorney who represented a former Cuyahoga County Jail nursing supervisor in a whistleblower lawsuit. U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese rejected the hospital system’s argument that Cleveland attorney Subodh Chandra used inappropriate and dishonest...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Inspector general: State agencies dropped the ball in domestic violence case

A report from the New York state inspector general outlines the failures of various state agencies regarding the domestic violence murder of a state employee. Sarbjit Saran, 58, was murdered by her husband Bhupinder Saran in their Selkirk home in September 2020. Both husband and wife had been state employees for many years.
SELKIRK, NY
If Gibbons ‘never voted’ for a tax increase, he must be against library levies, community services

In one of Senate candidate Mike Gibbons’ pervasive TV ads, an announcer proudly boasts that, “Mike Gibbons never voted for a single tax increase and never will.” Gibbons then comes on screen to approve the message. So, Mr. Gibbons, does that mean you personally voted “No” on levies supporting the Cleveland Metroparks, Cuyahoga Community College, public libraries, and local Health and Human Services levies, to name just a few issues of concern to the citizens of Northeast Ohio?
CLEVELAND, OH
Congress Approves Tougher Financial Disclosure Rules For U.S. Judges

Legislation that would subject U.S. Supreme Court justices and federal judges to tougher disclosure requirements for their financial holdings and stock trades passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday in a rare show of bipartisanship. The bill, approved on a voice vote after winning Senate passage in February, would make...
CONGRESS & COURTS
EEOC Chair Makes Case on Hill for Access to Employer Pay Data

A review of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s previous collection of pay data found that the information could help the agency, EEOC Chair. said, teasing a return of the controversial employer reporting requirement. Burrows told a House Education and Labor subcommittee Wednesday that the EEOC is waiting for the...
POLITICS
