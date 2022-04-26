ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets Up to 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile prepping your spring wardrobe, you may find some fresh new pieces at Amazon. At this time of year, a jean jacket...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
INTERNET
People

These Stylish Spring Dresses May Be Walmart's Best-Kept Secret — and They Start at Just $18

Spring dresses are typically the warm-weather uniform, and it seems as if you can never have enough. The season is upon us where every event, from casual backyard BBQs to beach wedding ceremonies, calls for one. Lucky for you, Walmart has an in-house fashion line you probably haven't heard of: Free Assembly, an affordable collection that will save you a lot this events-packed season thanks to its wide array of spring dress options. Did we mention yet that our faves are going for as little as $18?
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

10 Sustainable Denim Brands For Jeans You’ll Wear Forever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I hate to break it to you, but your jeans are (probably) pretty bad for the environment. As a denim lover—I literally have over 20 pairs in my collection—this fact hurts me in a major way. So, I set out to find a few new sustainable denim brands to fall in love with—and boy, did I find ‘em. Oh, and of course I rounded them up for you to shop, too. Earth Day has...
APPAREL
Engadget

Amazon's latest Echo Dot falls to a new all-time low of $28

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've been eyeing an Alexa-powered fourth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, now...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
SPY

Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 50% Off Logitech’s Best Selling Mouse

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best Bluetooth mouse can provide. If you’re frequently working with the best laptop, whether at home or on the go, you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has excellent discounts on wireless mice, including several popular models from Logitech. As always, you’ll want to act fast because we...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon’s Blink Camera deals start at $17 each this week

Did you miss the crazy Blink camera deals Amazon was offering during its massive Black Friday 2021 sale? Well, we have some wonderful news. Every single one of Amazon’s best Blink deals from Black Friday has returned ahead of Christmas 2021!. Of course, it’s not just Blink home security...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

Best coffee maker deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If your morning cup of coffee is the reason you look forward to waking up, you need to see the...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Amazon Prime Day Might Be Sooner Than You Think—Here’s Everything We Know About The Biggest Sales Day on The Internet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you haven’t realized already, we’re shopping fanatics here at StyleCaster. If there’s a sale going on, chances are, we’re covering it. If there’s a trend you’re seeing everywhere, the odds are, we’ve reported on it. So, now that rumors are circulating about when Amazon Prime Day 2022 is taking place, we’ve got alarms already set on our phone to remind us of when the big day (or days) could be. After all...
INTERNET
ETOnline.com

Megan Fox's Mini Skirt Is On Sale for Under $30

Megan Fox is giving us major style inspiration yet again. Last week, the actress stunned in this season’s biggest Y2K fashion trend — a mini skirt and crop top matching set from online “It” brand, Edikted. Fox shared her outfit on Instagram, rocking a sheer blue...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Independent

12 best mini dresses that will carry you through summer and beyond

Whether you’re venturing on holiday or enjoying time at home, when the sun’s out to play, it pays to have a wardrobe full of seasonal items that you can wear on repeat. And for us, there’s no staple better than a mini dress for summer.Despite being long-term lovers of the midi, the sky-high hemline craze is well and truly back. And, frankly, we’re here for it. During the SS22 shows, major fashion houses championed the micro trend.The design house to look to for inspiration has to be Valentino and its hot pink mini dress. It’s everything we could ever dream...
APPAREL
E! News

15 Floral Dresses Under $50 for a Bridgerton Summer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

The Amazon Prime Day Dates Have Been Announced—& It's Happening Way Earlier Than Last Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When is Amazon Prime Day this year? Rumors have been circulating for a couple of months, and even though the retailer hasn’t confirmed anything just yet, there are dates that experts believe the sale will fall on. While the annual Amazon deal-shopping event (AKA Black Friday junior) typically happens in the summer, it was pushed back to October last year due to the pandemic — like everything else in our lives in 2020. And last year, Prime...
INTERNET
WWD

Amazon’s Massive Universe Just Got Bigger

Click here to read the full article. It’s almost impossible to imagine that Amazon could look at the sprawling machinery of its Prime business and think, “Eh, it’s not big enough.” Yet the company’s latest plans could super-size its membership program by doing something it has never done before — take Prime shopping all over the web. That’s the promise of Buy with Prime, a new capability that will let marketplace merchants offer signature Prime perks in their own online stores. Amazon prefers to call it a “member benefit,” however, and it’s easy to see why.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Best-selling mattress topper with 45,000 5-star reviews is $38 today instead of $60

Countless people out there have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night. There are a million different possibilities for the root cause, but the issue might be your mattress. That said, there’s a very good chance that you won’t need to spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress — even if it’s the phenomenal Nolah Evolution 15 mattress we recently reviewed. You might just need Amazon’s best mattress topper.
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

13 Best Biker Shorts for Women to Shop on Amazon

It's no secret: leggings are certainly one of our most cherished closet staples. But as temperatures begin to heat up, biker shorts have proven to be the breathable (yet still totally stylish) pant alternative to get us through the warmer spring and summer months. And thanks to Amazon, they can also be super budget-friendly, too.
APPAREL
BGR.com

AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 have insane discounts for Mother’s Day 2022

Everyone knows that Apple’s various AirPods models are the most popular headphones on the planet right now. With that in mind, and with the knowledge that Amazon is the top online retailer in the country, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And since Amazon’s AirPods Pro price has been at an all-time low lately, people are swarming Amazon to get them.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy