Madison, WI

allen photo 4-26

By ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago
Where Wisconsin athletics will compete in the NIL world, and where it won't

Badgers athletes are finding success in the name, image and likeness space, but UW is sticking to rules others around the country aren't.

Wyoming News

Offensive lineman Logan Bruss is the second former Wisconsin player taken on Day 2 of the NFL draft

The offensive-line pipeline from the University of Wisconsin to the NFL added a new member Friday. Logan Bruss, a four-year player and three-year starter for the Badgers, was drafted late in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams. Bruss’ versatility was one of his greatest strengths during his college career, starting at right tackle, right guard and blocking tight end for UW, though his future in the NFL is...
MADISON, WI
Wyoming News

Jordan Weber pitches the ball

Jordan Weber pitches the ball Friday at the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Crowds flocked to see Missouri and Texas A&M go head-to-head in the first game of a three-part series.
SPORTS
Wyoming News

Montana State running back DeMareus Hosey enters transfer portal

DeMareus Hosey became the fourth Montana State football player since Tuesday to announce his entrance into the transfer portal. Hosey, a rising redshirt sophomore running back, announced his decision Wednesday on social media. “I want to start by thanking God for all the blessings and my Family for always supporting me,” Hosey wrote in a message he shared on Twitter. “To Montana State University thank you for the opportunity to...
BOZEMAN, MT
Wyoming News

Troy Andersen 40 sign

A sign at the Sundowner Motel in Dillon celebrates Troy Andersen's 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in March.
NFL
Wyoming News

Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal selected by Kansas City Chiefs in third round of NFL draft

Las Vegas is becoming a special place for Leo Chenal, a former linebacker at the University of Wisconsin. He played his last college game Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He proposed to his now-wife, Randi, just a few days before that game, popping the question in front of the famous fountain outside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Now his professional football career has begun in Las Vegas....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

Mississippi State blows out Missouri behind big night from RJ Yeager

Missouri baseball trailed from the first batter in its 13-4 loss to Mississippi State. RJ Yeager went 3-6, hitting two home runs with five RBI for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State started Friday night off with a Yeager bomb. On the second pitch of the night, Yeager hit a high fly ball that carried up and over the right-field fence for a leadoff homer. He went for round two in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Wyoming News

Cam Jurgens, Cam Taylor-Britt both selected in second round of the NFL Draft

Cam Jurgens bet on himself in December when he elected to forego another year at Nebraska in favor of the NFL Draft. He clearly made a wise decision, with a payoff coming in Las Vegas of all places The Beatrice High graduate was selected in the second round of the draft (51st pick overall) Friday night in Vegas by the Philadelphia Eagles. ...
NFL
Wyoming News

Former Navy SEAL Damian Jackson enters transfer portal; Chris Walker also moves on

Damian Jackson has opted to continue his collegiate football career elsewhere. A senior outside linebacker, Jackson entered the transfer portal Friday, a source confirmed. The Las Vegas native served four years as a member of the Navy SEALs before walking on at Nebraska in 2018. Although he didn't play football in high school, he made his way onto the field for the Huskers from 2018 to 2021 as both a...
NFL
Wyoming News

Missouri places third in men's mile relay in Iowa

Missouri track and field competed Friday in the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, taking third in the men's 4x1,600-meter relay. The Tigers' A squad — William Sinclair, Davis Helmerich, Martin Prodanov and Jonathan Schmidt — finished in 16 minutes, 40.21 seconds. The Tigers return to competition at 12:10 p.m. Saturday with track events at the Drake Relays and at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with field events at the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas.
DES MOINES, IA
Wyoming News

Inside Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma's NFL draft night

AURORA, Colo. – There were a few anxious moments when Chad Muma wondered if his phone was still working. The typically unflappable Wyoming linebacker did everything he could to keep his cool throughout the most important day of his young life to date. Muma played golf Friday morning and blew off some steam at a nearby Boondocks amusement center in the afternoon. ...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming News

Montana State's Troy Andersen selected by Atlanta Falcons in second round of NFL Draft

Troy Andersen made Montana State history on Friday night, when the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft. Andersen, a linebacker who Atlanta drafted with the 58th overall pick, is the first MSU player ever taken in the second round. Only defensive tackle Bill Kollar, a first-rounder in 1974, has been picked higher in the program’s history. Andersen is the 31st Montana native to be...
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

Jacob Kush pitches

Jacob Kush pitches during the fifth inning of Missouri’s game against Mississippi State on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Kush pitched for two innings, during which he allowed four runs.
MISSOURI STATE
Wyoming News

Nander De Sedas dives to first base

Nander De Sedas dives to first base after an attempted pick-off during Missouri’s game against Mississippi State on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. De Sedas made it to first base after being hit by a pitch in the third inning.
MISSOURI STATE
Wyoming News

Montana, Wyoming communicating daily regarding call on Tongue River

SHERIDAN — Montana and Wyoming state officials have been in communication daily since Montana officials made an April 1 call on the Tongue River and its tributaries to fill the state’s Tongue River Reservoir. Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart said the states are regularly reevaluating the need for the call, especially in light of snow and other precipitation arriving since April 1. However, he said neither state is rushing to lift the call. ...
WYOMING STATE
