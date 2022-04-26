ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Goes Bold in Daring Bustier Top, Cutoff Shorts & Green Nikes to Coachella

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
Camila Cabello looked ready for summer in her latest post.

The “Havana” singer posted to her Instagram page on Monday a series of photos. In the pictures, Cabello showed off one of her Coachella looks, which consisted of a white crop top with a tie that wrapped around the waist paired with high-waisted cutoff denim shorts. The musician added to her look with a green bandana worn as a hair accessory, green sunglasses, large hoop earrings and an assortment of rings.

Cabello kept her festival shoes comfortable with a pair of Nike sneakers. Her Dunk Low style featured pops of bright green leather and laces against a neutral white leather base. The shoes also featured a paisley printed Nike swoosh across the sides. Prices vary on StockX’s website for Cabello’s Nike Dunk Low Essential sneakers.

The former Fifth Harmony member regularly wears sneakers by Nike and Adidas , in addition to slides and sandals by Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden. However, her budget-friendly footwear often incorporates brands like Topshop, UrbanOG and Candie’s as well. Cabello often pairs these with dresses, tops and bottoms by affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21 and Zara, in addition to high-end labels like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant and Versace. Outside of fashion, she also serves as an ambassador for L’Oreal and more recently has starred in Victoria’s Secret’s latest campaign.

Discover Cabello’s shoe style over the years in the gallery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAapB_0fL2D5en00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Buy Now: Reebok Club C Revenge Sneaker, $75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9Dw9_0fL2D5en00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Force 1 Shadow, $120

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ggmr_0fL2D5en00
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Buy Now: New Balance 57/40, $90

Happy Day's R US
2d ago

I care she just try a new fashion and style nothing wrong with that looks great!!!!

