Gigi Hadid Models New Frankies Bikinis Collection in Swimwear, Sneakers & Western Boots

Gigi Hadid’s latest project? Frankies Bikinis collaborator and campaign star. The brand has officially announced its 2022 celebrity collaboration is with none the supermodel , inspired by her family’s Pennsylvania farm and years-long friendship with founder Francesca Aiello.

The collection, directly inspired by Hadid and Aiello’s backgrounds and the model’s time spent at her family home, features one-pieces, long and short-sleeved cropped tops and plenty of bikinis — all in a soft palette of cream, yellow, light blue and black. Giving the $45-$185 pieces added playfulness are a range of delicate details, including bows, ruffles and eyelets — plus strawberry and plaid prints.

Completing the 98-piece collection is a toile print with a tree stump and a mother and baby deer, specifically chosen by Hadid to represent her friendship with Aiello and the joys of motherhood.

“We designed this collection with so much love, and I believe that really shines through in the details within the fabrics, prints and styles we chose to use,” said Hadid in a statement. “Both Frank and I have very social lives but also are big homebodies, and the collection really embodies that side of us.”

In the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis campaign, shot by the duo’s childhood friend Alana O’Herlihy, the pair pose in numerous swimwear sets from the collection while doing a range of summertime activities like canoeing, fishing and lounging in open fields. Completing their beach-ready outfits are a variety of shoes, including belted waders, Western block-heeled boots and low-top sneakers paired with contrasting calf-high socks. The variety of shoes emphasize the collaboration’s carefree aesthetic, as well as the free-spiritedness of summer and being lost in nature.

“The collection was created with friends and heart, and is a special full circle moment for me and Frank,” Hadid said in a statement. “We’ve known each other since before we ever thought dreams like this could come true. We hope you love it!”

The Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection will be launched in two drops — the first on May 11 and the second on June 2. Each launch will be available at 9 a.m. PT on their respective launch days through the Frankies Bikinis website .

