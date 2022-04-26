ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The price of freedom is eternal vigilance against terrorist offenders

By Dominic Raab
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THE terrorism threat level was raised last year after the killing of Sir David Amess and the attempted bombing of a women’s hospital in Liverpool.

I’m responsible for making sure prisons play their crucial role in stopping those who want to kill and injure in the name of warped ideologies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSn3G_0fL2D20c00
The terrorism threat level was raised last year after the killing of Sir David Amess Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b73C9_0fL2D20c00
I’m responsible for making sure prisons play their crucial role in stopping terrorist offenders, writes Dominic Raab Credit: Reuters

In our high security prisons, we use separation centres to contain the most dangerous offenders and stop them spreading their twisted views.

Armed with elastic interpretations of the Human Rights Act, terrorist offenders bring cases against these centres claiming a “right to socialise” in prison.

We’ll replace the Human Rights Act with a Bill of Rights to curb the abuse of the law.

It will help to protect measures recommended by the Independent Reviewer of Terror Legislation, Jonathan Hall QC.

Firstly, we’ll make the referral process for separation centres more robust.

Secondly, we’ll give prison governors more leeway to respond to terrorist risks.

Thirdly, we’ll strengthen training for staff.

And fourthly, we’ll invest £1.2million to target terrorists in prison who should be placed in centres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4tdV_0fL2D20c00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isb0k_0fL2D20c00

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Recent attacks strengthen our resolve to do everything in our power to protect the public.

