Rick Hahn doesn't sound thrilled the White Sox pitched to Byron Buxton with game on the line

(670 The Score) The decision by manager Tony La Russa and the White Sox to pitch to Twins star Byron Buxton with the game on the line in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday backfired terribly, as he launched a 469-foot walk-off homer to lift Minnesota to a 6-4 win.

Buxton did his damage on a 3-1 fastball from White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, and the situation made the choice to challenge him even more perplexing. First base was open with the Twins having runners at second and third as there was one out with the White Sox clinging to a 4-3 lead.

Afterward, La Russa explained that the batter looming in the on-deck circle, Twins utilityman Luis Arraez, was a “tough out,” which contributed to his decision to have Hendriks go after Buxton, who’s hitting .351 with six homers and a 1.361 OPS this season. La Russa also cited how Buxton had struck out three times earlier in the game against White Sox ace Lucas Giolito. It’s worth noting that Buxton had homered in the eighth inning to tie the game at 3-3.

While La Russa had his reasoning, it doesn’t sound like general manager Rick Hahn agreed with it. Speaking Tuesday before the White Sox hosted the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Hahn shared a comment that made it pretty clear he and La Russa weren’t on the same page regarding the situation.

"I've got opinions on that, and those are for those involved in the decision-making,” Hahn told reporters . “We have those conversations internally and talk things through as a group and again, ultimately, hopefully give Tony and the coaching staff the best information to make the right decisions."

The White Sox (6-9) are riding a seven-game losing streak into play Tuesday.

Sports
