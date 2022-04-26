Beautiful Black [Unfiltered] Family Fun: Judge Mathis, His Wife & Plethora Progeny Coming To TV With ‘Mathis Family Matters’

A legendary and honorable Judge who recently went viral for cracking a mystery is sharing his unfiltered family with the world.

Greg Mathis, Sr., and his family are ready to share their unfiltered lives with the world on E!.

Source: “Mathis Family Matters” / E!

The Judge might rule the courtroom, but at home he is just “dad” and a husband to Linda Mathis who rules the roost by his side. The couple has four grown children – Jade Mathis, Camara Mathis Webb, Greg Mathis, Jr., and Amir Mathis – who all have their own careers, relationships, personalities, and off the wall dynamics that make them ready to take Los Angeles by storm. The family docu-series offers a rare look into the Mathis’ exclusive Hollywood lifestyle and family fun.

An official press release notes that Judge Mathis has had great success helping others, but when it comes to his family, his opinions and being an “expert on everything” sometimes falls flat as he helps to guide his children through adulthood.

Linda and her fabulous “quick wit personality” are making it her mission to keep everyone together through the ups and downs since this is the first time the family has been under one roof in long time, it.

The firstborn, Jade is living life to the fullest on both coasts, as she “decides if her dreams of being a full-time motivational speaker outweigh her career in law.”

Camara can do no wrong in the eyes of the Judge, and with the nickname “Mother Mathis” she has started a family of her own along with her husband, Ryan and daughters Nora and Zara.

Camara is trying to manage it all as she “works on balancing family life and her law career.”

Greg Jr. and his long-term boyfriend, Elliott are busy working on multiple real estate ventures, and as they take their relationship to the next level they struggle with “sharing their true bond with the world.”

The youngest, Amir is building his own production empire, and after a recent divorce he jumps right back into another serious relationship causing his siblings to intercede with a love intervention.

The Mathis crew is ready to shake things up with fun, big laughs and family love at the core.

“Mathis Family Matters” premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19 at 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm ET/PT on E!—will YOU be watching?