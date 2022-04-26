ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Beautiful Black [Unfiltered] Family Fun: Judge Mathis, His Wife & Plethora Progeny Coming To TV With ‘Mathis Family Matters’

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

A legendary and honorable Judge who recently went viral for cracking a mystery is sharing his unfiltered family with the world.

Greg Mathis, Sr., and his family are ready to share their unfiltered lives with the world on E!.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29p0a8_0fL2CsUQ00
Source: “Mathis Family Matters” / E!

The Judge might rule the courtroom, but at home he is just “dad” and a husband to Linda Mathis who rules the roost by his side. The couple has four grown children – Jade Mathis, Camara Mathis Webb, Greg Mathis, Jr., and Amir Mathis – who all have their own careers, relationships, personalities, and off the wall dynamics that make them ready to take Los Angeles by storm. The family docu-series offers a rare look into the Mathis’ exclusive Hollywood lifestyle and family fun.

An official press release notes that Judge Mathis has had great success helping others, but when it comes to his family, his opinions and being an “expert on everything” sometimes falls flat as he helps to guide his children through adulthood.

Linda and her fabulous “quick wit personality” are making it her mission to keep everyone together through the ups and downs since this is the first time the family has been under one roof in long time, it.

The firstborn, Jade is living life to the fullest on both coasts, as she “decides if her dreams of being a full-time motivational speaker outweigh her career in law.”

Camara can do no wrong in the eyes of the Judge, and with the nickname “Mother Mathis” she has started a family of her own along with her husband, Ryan and daughters Nora and Zara.

Camara is trying to manage it all as she “works on balancing family life and her law career.”

Greg Jr. and his long-term boyfriend, Elliott are busy working on multiple real estate ventures, and as they take their relationship to the next level they struggle with “sharing their true bond with the world.”

The youngest, Amir is building his own production empire, and after a recent divorce he jumps right back into another serious relationship causing his siblings to intercede with a love intervention.

The Mathis crew is ready to shake things up with fun, big laughs and family love at the core.

“Mathis Family Matters” premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19 at 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm  ET/PT on E!—will YOU be watching?

Comments / 0

Related
People

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Bye, Block! Kandi Claps Back After Blabbering Baby Dad Alleges Riley’s ‘Just Jealous’ Of His Other Kids

Kandi Burrus and her daughter are offering classy clap backs to Riley’s biological dad after he made disparaging remarks about them. Riley Burruss recently took to TheShadeRoom’s comments section to reply to her father Russell “Block” Spencer whose been absent from her life and who Kandi previously sued for $100K in child support. Her comments came after her protective mom ALSO clapped back at the very chatty dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Greg Mathis
BET

Bishop TD Jakes Says This Is The Most Crippling Sin Society Is Dealing With Today

Bishop TD Jakes is releasing his next two Lifetime films under his Seven Deadly Sins Saga banner and will unravel all of the ins and outs of Wrath and Greed. Sitting alongside Derrick Williams and Shaun Robinson as executive producers, the upcoming Seven Deadly Sins anthology, based on the books by Victoria Christopher Murray, will debut on Lifetime on April 16 and April 23.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Berry Gordy’s 8 Kids Are His World! See Rare Photos of the Motown Founder With His Children Over the Years

Family means the world to Motown founder Berry Gordy! For more than six decades, he helped some of the biggest artists launch their careers under his successful label, all while balancing fatherhood. The Kennedy Center Honors recipient is a dad to eight children and several talented grandchildren, whom he has stepped out with for rare appearances over the years.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camara
Page Six

Raven-Symoné loses 40 pounds by kicking sugar with wife’s ‘fantastic cooking’

Raven-Symoné was able to lose a staggering 40 pounds thanks to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, and a sugar-free diet. “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar,” Symoné, 36, said Wednesday while appearing on “The View” with Pearman-Maday. “I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system,” she explained, joking that she used to take in so much sugar from eating a “fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy