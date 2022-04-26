Man with stage 4 kidney failure finds donor match in sister

LUBBOCK, Texas — Freddie Vasquez was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure for over a year ago. Thankfully he’s found his match and surgery is in just a few days.

When Vasquez was hit with the life-changing news, he turned to his family in hopes someone would be his perfect match.

“It took me about a year to find out that I had a donor – that I found a donor,” Vasquez said. “And it happened to my sister, so which made me extremely, lucky. You know, it’s a living organ, so it’s even better.”

Vasquez found his perfect match. His sister, Sonia Garcia, said she always knew in the back of her mind that she was going to be his donor.

“I just kept doing whatever was required.” Garcia said. “If that meant getting iron infusions, biopsies, whatever it took, I did it.”

Garcia and Vasquez did not know they would be each other’s match until January 2022. Both said being a perfect match and being siblings is very rare.

“That’s was when I knew for sure that it was definitely a God thing.” Garcia said.

Both knew ahead of time this would not be easy. Garcia said it challenges your emotions, health, financial status and relationships.

Vasquez said he had not thought about what he wanted to do after surgery.

“I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest with you,” he said. “I just want to have that feeling again.”

Garcia said she wants her brother to have a longer, better life.

“This is a way for my brother to have a longer life for him to have a better quality of life for sure,” she said. “If you can help somebody, definitely try to help them. We can live off of one kidney we don’t have to have both of them. So, if you know somebody in need and you can help them, then why not?”

Garcia will be giving her left kidney, which will replace Vasquez’s right kidney. Surgery is set to be done the first week of May.

