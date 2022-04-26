ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

House passes bill to study new Asian Pacific American museum

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zkaC_0fL2BNX200
Congress Asian American Museum FILE - Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, May 27, 2020, in Washington. Efforts to create a national Asian Pacific American museum in Washington, D.C., pushed ahead Monday. The House passed legislation that would create a commission to study the feasibility of a new National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture. "It's a joy to see this AAPI museum study bill arrive at this point today," said Meng, referring to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Efforts to create a national Asian Pacific American museum in Washington, D.C., pushed ahead Tuesday with House passage of legislation that would create a commission to study the issue.

The bill approved unanimously by the House would establish a new commission to consider the feasibility of a new National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture. The measure now heads to the Senate.

The commission would be tasked with studying the costs involved with the proposed National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture, whether it should be considered as part of the Smithsonian Institution and possible locations in the Washington-area.

“It’s a joy to see this AAPI museum study bill arrive at this point today,” said Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., referring to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

During the floor debate, Meng said Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have shaped the nation's history from its earliest days, from the Chinese laborers who helped build the transcontinental railroad to today's contributions made in culture and the economy.

“Those contributions are often unheard of and simply forgotten,” she said. “It is time to change that.”

The legislation comes as visitors have flocked to the latest addition to the National Mall, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016. Plans are underway for two other museums, the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian Women's History Museum.

Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., said that while he supports the bill, he has concerns he hopes will be answered about the financial and operational challenges that an additional museum to the Smithsonian's portfolio could pose.

The commission would have 18 months to report its findings back to Congress and the president. The bill was approved without objections or the need for a roll call vote.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., spoke of having endured taunts about his heritage and wanting his own young sons to grow up proud of their background.

“I don’t want my kids to understand who they are through sources of hate and discrimination,” he said during the floor debate.

“I want them to feel pride,” Kim said. “Our story is not just an Asian American story, it’s an American story.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

See which national leaders have toured the Washington D.C. Temple, from the Supreme Court to Congress

Justice Neil Gorsuch, several other members of the U.S. Supreme Court and 30 members of Congress have toured the Washington D.C. Temple while it is open briefly to the public. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, Jeff Flake, are among the major American political figures to visit while the temple is open briefly to the public after a four-year renovation.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Bentz
Person
Grace Meng
Person
Andy Kim
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Asian Pacific American#History Museum#House#Ap#Senate#Aapi#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Chinese
fox40jackson.com

Supreme Court rejects move to block race-based admissions policy at top-rated Virginia high school

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an emergency request to block a race-based admissions policy at an elite public school in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday. “The application to vacate the stay presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the Court wrote in an unsigned order. The order noted that Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch would grant the application.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

House Republicans plot to impeach Mayorkas

Enthusiasm for impeaching top Biden officials has spread from the fringes of the House Republican conference to its mainstream — foreshadowing the intense pressure Kevin McCarthy will face from his colleagues if he's Speaker next year. Why it matters: For the first year of President Biden's term, it was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Republicans furious with Yellen for failing to testify on COVID relief: 'Continued violation of federal law'

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans in Congress are accusing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen of violating the law by failing to testify before congressional committees on coronavirus relief programs for businesses. Ranking Member Rand Paul, R-Ky., and nine GOP members of the Senate Small Business committee gave Yellen a Wednesday deadline to schedule her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
88K+
Followers
97K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy