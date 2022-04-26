ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

City of Tallahassee hosts workshops ahead of hurricane season

By Jada Williams
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wd0vW_0fL2BEaV00

We're 36 days away from Hurricane Season.

The city of Tallahassee says now is the time for you to prepare.

Tallahassee is hosting community workshops to help get you prepared.

The workshops will focus on how to be financially prepared and mapping out a family plan for evacuations if disaster strikes.

Organizers of the workshop say after being hit by Hermine, Irma and Michael, giving people the skills to get prepared is important.

The first meeting was Tuesday evening at Sue McCollum Community Center.

The next two are in May.

The final meeting is in June.

Comments / 1

Related
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Hermine#Weather#Hermine Irma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
First Coast News

Jacksonville hotel residents left with more questions than answers after notice to vacate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s move-out day for residents staying at America’s Best Inn, and not by choice. The most recent notice to vacate came from management on Thursday, and gave residents 24 hours to vacate due to quote “renovations”. However, some residents tell us they were able to get an extension until Monday, but many are still left with nowhere to call home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Black Enterprise

8 Summer-Enticing Black-Owned Restaurants In Tallahassee

Visit Tallahassee invited BLACK ENTERPRISE on a pretty unexpected getaway to Florida’s historical yet lively capital city. From the piquant spring weather and Black southern cuisine to the shining FAMU Striker pride and hospitality, Tallahassee is soaked in Black arts, culture, and heritage. For the foodies, this city will...
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy