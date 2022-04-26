Housing needed for Ukrainian refugees in Erie

Ukrainian refugees are arriving in Erie. Local churches and organizations are asking residents to continue showing support and help make their resettlement process seamless.

Here is more on what is being asked of residents to help Ukrainian refugees as they arrive.

Organizations and churches are encountering a housing issue for Ukrainian refugees. They are asking the community to continue to show support in providing a home for these individuals.

The outpour of support from Erie residents for those in Ukraine has been seen over the last few months with countless donations.

Ukrainian refugees have finally arrived, and local organizations and churches are welcoming them with open arms.

“We’re really excited to have them here. We pray for them every single time a new refugee arrives at church. We try to get them networked and we try to get them as many things as we can to make them feel at home and comfortable here,” said Ruth Ribalko, Campaign Manager for Erie For Ukraine.

Members of Erie For Ukraine and Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church recall the moments the refugees arrived in Erie.

“Most of them were afraid to ask for help. So when I would talk to the refugees they would mention to tell other refugees to ask for help if they need it,” said Ruth Ribalko, Campaign Manager for Erie For Ukraine.

An issue that organizations are encountering as the refugees continue to arrive is housing for the individuals.

“We are still constantly communicating with the local landlords here to onboard more landlords in our system so that we can have more accessible apartments and housing available for immigrant and refugees,” said Nandu Subedi, Resettlement Director for Catholic Charities of Erie.

Erie For Ukraine is asking for members of the community to step up and help provide a place for these refugees to live.

“Nobody has reached out to tell us that they have a building that they’re willing to rent out for a year for free, and then afterwards they will expect rent or like maybe a couple months free to get them started. So we just house them for now in our own homes,” said Ribalko.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For anyone interested in providing housing for Ukrainian refugees, click here , or check out Erie For Ukraine’s Instagram Page. You can also contact Catholic Charities at 814-824-1111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.