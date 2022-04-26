ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

16 Polk County School library books under review for their age appropriateness

By Brittany Muller
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288Brh_0fL2AqnO00

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County School Board members are recommending whether to keep or remove some books in school libraries. This comes after a group claimed 16 books could violate state laws.

None of the books at this point have been removed but rather placed at different school levels. During the school board meeting in Lakeland on Tuesday, the focus was on age appropriateness.

Tyre Sampson’s mom wants Orlando ride shut down after son’s deadly fall

Superintendent Frederick Heid said his recommendation differs from the committee’s on three books.

“Where is the book currently, so we’re not looking to expand its presence in other schools without reason or justification,” said Heid. “Additionally, I looked at the recommendation for their grade level by the publishers and by the author level.”

This all unfolded when the group, County Citizens Defending Freedom USA said it identified 16 books that could violate two state laws on harmful material and obscenity. Heid then pulled the books from the shelves and launched a review.

Two book review committees have been formed. Each is comprised of students, teachers, parents and childhood development experts.

“This was never about banning books, it was always about age appropriateness,” said board member Lynn Wilson.

Man lures, abuses girl, 5, at birthday party: MCSO

Wilson gave an analogy. There’s a system in place to rate movies. Depending on how explicit it is, a movie could have an ‘R rating’. Wilson says that’s what is happening with this book review — to make the access of certain books available to certain ages only.

Here is the full list:

  • “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan
  • “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini
  • “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” by Jonathan Safran Foer
  • “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher
  • “The Vincent Boys” by Abbi Glines
  • “It’s Perfectly Normal” by Robie Harris
  • “Real Live Boyfriends” by E. Lockhart
  • “George” by Alex Gino
  • “I am Jazz” by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings
  • “Drama” by Raina Telgmeier
  • “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult
  • “More Happy Than Not” by Adam Silvera
  • “Beloved” by Toni Morrison
  • “The Bluest Eyes” by Toni Morrison
  • “Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins
  • “Almost Perfect” by Brian Katcher

Heid will provide a final summary with all of the recommendations at the May 10 school board meeting. The school board can make a motion to vote but it’s not required.

“I think what we’ve done acted in good faith to honor grade-level expectations empowering parents to make informed decisions and place additional restrictions as they see fit as a family and that’s an incredible opportunity for us,” said Heid.

During the meeting, Heid says the district, at some point, will be creating very aggressive messaging — to get parents involved in which books their kids have access to in a digital form.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Florida man wants all Bibles removed from school libraries, properties

A Florida man is proposing that his state school districts remove the Bible from libraries. Chaz Stevens wrote in petitions that the state “immediately remove the Bible from the classroom, library, and any instructional material.”. Stevens added, “Additionally, I also seek the banishment of any book that references the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Polk County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Lakeland, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
E. Lockhart
Person
Jodi Picoult
Person
Abbi Glines
Person
Adam Silvera
Person
Jazz Jennings
Person
Jay Asher
Person
Khaled Hosseini
Person
Ellen Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#School Libraries#Age Appropriateness#Book Review#Polk County School Board#County Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFLA

WFLA

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy