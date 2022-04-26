ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

See photos of people going bald to stop cancer in midtown St. Baldrick’s fundraiser

The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKaSw_0fL2Apuf00

Bald was beautiful Monday night in front of Mulvaney’s B&L restaurant as volunteers shaved their heads during a St. Baldrick’s Foundation event to benefit cancer research.

The more than 80 participants included Republic FC soccer players and 11-year-old Karyn Sprague, who was diagnosed with ganglioneuroblastoma when she was one, and has been cancer free for eight years. Sprague said she wanted to shave her head this year for the first time to support children who are not cancer free.

The event, which raised more than $94,000 this year, began in front of the now-closed de Vere’s pub in 2010, and the de Vere’s family continued their involvement with in year’s version by co-hosting this year with Mulvaney’s. In 2021, participants were asked to videotape at-home shaves as some of the in-person events were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTOc1_0fL2Apuf00
Bobbin and Patrick Mulvaney are introduced during the St. Baldricks event hosted by Mulvaney’s B&L and the de Vere’s Family in partnership with Keatons Childhood Cancer Alliance on Monday, at Mulvaney’s B&L in downtown Sacramento. Over $94,000 was raised for this event and more than 80 people got their heads shaved to support cancer research. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3ylz_0fL2Apuf00
Henry de Vere White, left, with his son Alex, 12, his brother Simon, center, and their father Ralph get introduced by Patrick Harbinson during the St. Baldricks event on Monday. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjCuu_0fL2Apuf00
Cody Pendleton shaves restaurateur Patrick Mulvaney’s head during the St. Baldrick’s event Monday at Mulvaney’s B&L in midtown Sacramento. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hz1Oy_0fL2Apuf00
Orlana Van Zandt of Sacramento laughs as son Oliver, 8, shaves her hair while daughter Gwendolyn, 9, watches during the St. Baldricks event. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGO4I_0fL2Apuf00
Karyn Sprague, 11, gets her head shaved by Gina Sayers of Lodi Supercuts while her best friend Sofia Little, 11, cheers her on during the St. Baldricks event Monday. Sprague was diagnosed with ganglioneuroblastoma as a one-year-old, and has been cancer free for eight years. She said she wanted to shave her head this year for the first time to support children who are not cancer free. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ltsty_0fL2Apuf00
Karyn Sprague, 11, has her head shaved during the St. Baldrick’s event hosted by Mulvaney’s B&L and the de Vere’s Family in partnership with Keatons Childhood Cancer Alliance on Monday. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EpZ5_0fL2Apuf00
Peter Hoey, co-owner of Urban Roots, talks with Patrick Harbinson while he gets his head shaved by Gina Sayers, of Lodi Supercuts, during the St. Baldricks event at Mulvaney’s B&L in midtown Sacramento. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ccVz_0fL2Apuf00
Alex de Veer White, 12, shaves the hair of his friend Nick Nelson, 12, during the St. Baldricks event. Nelson has been growing his hair out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Sacramento, CA
Society
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Cancer Research#Good Cause#Pub#Charity#B L#St Baldrick#Republic Fc#The De Vere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

1K+
Followers
196
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy