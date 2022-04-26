See photos of people going bald to stop cancer in midtown St. Baldrick’s fundraiser

Bald was beautiful Monday night in front of Mulvaney’s B&L restaurant as volunteers shaved their heads during a St. Baldrick’s Foundation event to benefit cancer research.

The more than 80 participants included Republic FC soccer players and 11-year-old Karyn Sprague, who was diagnosed with ganglioneuroblastoma when she was one, and has been cancer free for eight years. Sprague said she wanted to shave her head this year for the first time to support children who are not cancer free.

The event, which raised more than $94,000 this year, began in front of the now-closed de Vere’s pub in 2010, and the de Vere’s family continued their involvement with in year’s version by co-hosting this year with Mulvaney’s. In 2021, participants were asked to videotape at-home shaves as some of the in-person events were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bobbin and Patrick Mulvaney are introduced during the St. Baldricks event hosted by Mulvaney’s B&L and the de Vere’s Family in partnership with Keatons Childhood Cancer Alliance on Monday, at Mulvaney’s B&L in downtown Sacramento. Over $94,000 was raised for this event and more than 80 people got their heads shaved to support cancer research. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Henry de Vere White, left, with his son Alex, 12, his brother Simon, center, and their father Ralph get introduced by Patrick Harbinson during the St. Baldricks event on Monday. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Cody Pendleton shaves restaurateur Patrick Mulvaney’s head during the St. Baldrick’s event Monday at Mulvaney’s B&L in midtown Sacramento. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Orlana Van Zandt of Sacramento laughs as son Oliver, 8, shaves her hair while daughter Gwendolyn, 9, watches during the St. Baldricks event. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Karyn Sprague, 11, gets her head shaved by Gina Sayers of Lodi Supercuts while her best friend Sofia Little, 11, cheers her on during the St. Baldricks event Monday. Sprague was diagnosed with ganglioneuroblastoma as a one-year-old, and has been cancer free for eight years. She said she wanted to shave her head this year for the first time to support children who are not cancer free. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Karyn Sprague, 11, has her head shaved during the St. Baldrick’s event hosted by Mulvaney’s B&L and the de Vere’s Family in partnership with Keatons Childhood Cancer Alliance on Monday. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Peter Hoey, co-owner of Urban Roots, talks with Patrick Harbinson while he gets his head shaved by Gina Sayers, of Lodi Supercuts, during the St. Baldricks event at Mulvaney’s B&L in midtown Sacramento. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Alex de Veer White, 12, shaves the hair of his friend Nick Nelson, 12, during the St. Baldricks event. Nelson has been growing his hair out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com