Springfield, MO

Ozark elementary students learn economics through a classroom cace

KYTV
 2 days ago

Brookline Fire and Rescue says it was "not told" about...

www.ky3.com

KYTV

Springfield School Board votes to change bus eligibility for upcoming school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bus eligibility for Springfield Public Schools students will change this upcoming school year again. The school board voted to implement a new proposal driven by the district’s shortage of bus drivers. Students attending elementary, intermediate and K-8 schools must live 1.5 miles or more from school to be eligible for transportation. Middle school and high school students must live 2.5 miles or more from school to be eligible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fair Grove students surprised with concert ahead of statewide testing

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri students from third grade up to high school are preparing for state testing. For some students, the preparation can be a challenging and stressful. To cheer up students ahead of state testing, the Fair Grove School District arranged for a special surprise on Thursday...
FAIR GROVE, MO
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
KYTV

Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — The school board of suburban Kansas City high school has told its teachers to remove cards and stickers that show they are allies of LGBTQ students. Officials in the Grain Valley emailed families on Monday saying the school board had directed administrators to remove cards or stickers that may read “Safe space for all.” The directive came after members received “a concern” about the cards and stickers. The email said the district remains committed to helping create a safe and inclusive environment, but the cards were “not appropriate at this time.”
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KYTV

City leaders in Jasper, Ark. consider making square one-way

JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Jasper will consider the benefits of a one-way square following an economic development plan focused on increased parking and accessibility downtown. The square runs along with state State Highway 7 South. It sees increased traffic during the warmer months, with visitors to the...
JASPER, AR

