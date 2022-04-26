Ozark elementary students learn economics through a classroom cace

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents of students in Springfield Public Schools could soon see new start times for the upcoming school year. The school board will vote on the proposal at its Tuesday meeting. The new proposal addresses staffing shortages within the transportation department. The school system says feedback from...
Man charged with kidnapping women, holding them against their will in Benton County, Mo. Meteorologist Bruce Thomas shares his First Alert outlook. Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares advice for berry planting.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public School Board approved changes for this upcoming school year, and that means some students will not be able to use bus service for this upcoming school year. Eligibility requirements for the 2022-2023 school year are as follows:. Elementary, K-8: Must live more than...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bus eligibility for Springfield Public Schools students will change this upcoming school year again. The school board voted to implement a new proposal driven by the district’s shortage of bus drivers. Students attending elementary, intermediate and K-8 schools must live 1.5 miles or more from school to be eligible for transportation. Middle school and high school students must live 2.5 miles or more from school to be eligible.
FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri students from third grade up to high school are preparing for state testing. For some students, the preparation can be a challenging and stressful. To cheer up students ahead of state testing, the Fair Grove School District arranged for a special surprise on Thursday...
On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
An English teacher at Greenfield High School in Missouri became a martyr in the ongoing Critical Race Theory debate after she was fired when a parent reported her for teaching CRT by way of a worksheet titled "How Racially Privileged Are You?"
A couple in Missouri has decided to donate their 160 acres of land along the Missouri River instead of selling it, and the land is going to be used for conservation, recreation, and more!. According to an article from komu.com, a giant 160-acre piece of land has been donated by...
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — The school board of suburban Kansas City high school has told its teachers to remove cards and stickers that show they are allies of LGBTQ students. Officials in the Grain Valley emailed families on Monday saying the school board had directed administrators to remove cards or stickers that may read “Safe space for all.” The directive came after members received “a concern” about the cards and stickers. The email said the district remains committed to helping create a safe and inclusive environment, but the cards were “not appropriate at this time.”
So I have lived in the state of Missouri for about 5 years of my life. Started in Mexico, Missouri, then to Columbia, and now in Sedalia. I have seen various animals and critters that our state has, from deer, turtles, various birds and vermin. But I was unaware that in our state we apparently have black bears. BEARS?
Brookline Fire and Rescue says it was “not told” about plan to annex new jail into Springfield. Plans to annex the new Greene County Jail into Springfield are moving forward. But a local fire department says they were left out of those discussions.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge accepted a guilty plea for a home health care nurse accused of sexual exploitation of a minor for filming children while bathing. Sergio Jonathan Ortiz worked as a nurse at Phoenix Home Health Care. Investigators say a parent caught Ortiz filming her...
What changes to Springfield Public Schools busing policy means for students. Meteorologist Bruce Thomas shares his First Alert outlook. Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares advice for berry planting.
REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) -The Reeds Spring robotics program is less than a year old and already sending two teams to the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, in May. School leaders say after competing at the state tournament in St. Louis, the team of Ethan Linegar and Korbin...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The GLO Center is a nonprofit that serves the LGBTQIA community in the Ozarks. It hopes its latest event will reach another group in their community, kids. A meet-up event for children ages five to 11 will be the first of its kind for the center....
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Board of Education approves thousands in renovation and construction work at JFK Stadium and Kickapoo High School. There are three main projects that the district aims to complete over the summer, with a more than $1 million total price tag. At Kickapoo High School,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new report shows there’s been an increase in the amount of building fires across Springfield. “We have a very legitimate vacant home fire issue in our community that we’re trying to address,” said Chief David Pennington. During the first 3 months of...
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Jasper will consider the benefits of a one-way square following an economic development plan focused on increased parking and accessibility downtown. The square runs along with state State Highway 7 South. It sees increased traffic during the warmer months, with visitors to the...
Comments / 0