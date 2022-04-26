ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Grill Thick Pork Chops, According to a Chef

By Lacey Muinos
 3 days ago

Thick cuts of meat may seem daunting — take 2-inch pork chops, for example. You want to make sure they're fully cooked in the middle without burning the exterior.

So, what's the best way to cook 2-inch pork chops? Searing or baking pork chops is a safe bet, but grilling them adds a new layer of flavor. Plus, grilling is fun in the summer.

To get sound instructions on how to grill 2-inch pork chops, we spoke to Daniel P. Craig , a chef with more than 20 years of experience working in professional kitchens. His experience as a chef at a world-famous steakhouse makes him the perfect expert on how to grill meat.

Things Needed

  • Pork chops

  • Grill

  • Grill tongs or spatula

  • Meat thermometer

  • Serving tray

1. Prep the Grill

Heat the grill to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Use a thermometer or wait until the grill is medium hot.

Place the pork chops on the grill, ensuring they are a few inches apart.

2. Put the Chops on the Grill

Grill the pork chops for 3 minutes on one side. Rotate the meat 90 degrees and grill for an additional 3 minutes on that same side. This creates mouth-watering cross-hatch marks on the meat.

After placing the meat on the grill, wash your hands . This prevents juices from the raw meat from contaminating other parts of the meal, according to the University of Minnesota Extension .

3. Flip the Meat

Flip the pork chops to grill the other side. Follow the same technique as before, rotating the meat so it cooks for 3 minutes each way. The total cooking time is 12 minutes — 6 minutes on each side.

"It takes about 8 to 12 minutes to grill a 2-inch pork chop," explains Craig. "For thick and juicy pork chops, remove them from the heat when they are barely pink inside."

4. Check for Doneness

To check if the meat is done cooking, press on it with your finger. It should feel slightly firm with clear juices when it's done. If it isn't done, cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Check frequently to avoid overcooking it. You can move it to a cooler spot on the grill if it starts to blacken.

"To make sure pork is cooked all the way through, you should use an instant-read thermometer," Craig says. He recommends inserting the meat thermometer into the thickest part of the meat but says not to let it touch any of the bone.

The internal temperature should read 145 F, according to the USDA .

5. Remove the Pork Chops and Let Them Rest

When the pork chops are fully cooked, transfer them to a serving tray. Allow them to rest for 3 minutes, according to the National Pork Board . As the juices settle in the meat, the result is more tender chops.

Finally, serve the pork chops and enjoy.

When shopping, look for pork that is pink, moist and fresh, with no off odors. Use fresh pork chops within two to four days, or wrap them and freeze them for up to six months.

