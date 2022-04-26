ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANGRY BIRDS: Swan attacks wakeboarder at Texas lake

By Ariana Garcia
 2 days ago
A swan was captured on video attacking a wake surfer at a lake in Austin.  (Heying Hua / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm)

A wakeboarder learned the hard way that you don't mess with Texas — or its feathered creatures. An unsuspecting Sean Conway was being towed by a speedboat across a lake in Austin when an angry swan seemingly appeared out of nowhere and attacked him, tipping him over into the water.

What's more is that the surfer was able to capture the freak attack on camera. Conway posted a video of the incident on his Instagram account last Thursday. The post has since garnered nearly 6,000 views. "Don't mess with Texas," Conway captioned the 10-second clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Conway (@seanconways)

In the footage, the swan flaps across the water to peck at Conway's ankles and nudge his board. The startled surfer turns his head and swats back at the bird before ultimately being knocked off his board in a massive splash.

Conway told the Daily Mail that he had just started surfing when his friends caught the swan flying toward him. He had joined his friends after being invited in the morning and said it was only his fifth time wake surfing.

"I had just gotten up on the board and was riding for 15 seconds when my friends' eyes got really big and became frazzled, like I'd already taken a hard fall but I'm still on the board, so what's up?" Conway told Daily Mail.

That's when Conway felt a breeze hit him from behind "like a helicopter is landing right behind me," he said. "They told me the bird was near the shore and flew 150 yards before reaching me, that's how they had enough time to pull out the camera."

After falling into the water, Conway told Daily Mail that he quickly jumped in the boat, admitting defeat. He added that he had always been curious if swans could fly since they are "massive and pterodactyl-like" and now he knows the answer is yes.

"The swan won, and I'm okay with it," Conway said. "I think it's a positive that Mother Nature gives us a healthy poke to remind us we need to preserve this planet."

Asked by an Instagram user if the swan was harmed during the attack, Conway responded, "No swans were hurt in the making of this video. Only two slightly bruised egos."

