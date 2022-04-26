Bullets into Rochester homes: ‘These are people with a target in mind’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A few months ago, police told us they were getting more calls for bullets into homes.

Fast forward to now, and those calls aren’t letting up.

On Monday night, another house was shot at on Glendale Park, leaving a 44 year old woman in the hospital.

Police say she is expected to survive, and wasn’t the only one inside.

There were apparently four other occupants, ranging from 16 to 21, who thankfully weren’t hit.

Neighbors declined to go on camera, but say they want to see an end to this. Most, saying gunshots weren’t uncommon at night, and it’s getting out of hand.

Just a few prior, a similar incident took place on Moulson Street. Police say 20 gunshots were fired outside a home in total, with four bullets penetrating the home and hitting a 10-year old gir.

Rashaad Parker, community activist and Rochester resident, says this is nothing new.

“This is not the first time I’ve heard of a house being shot up for sure, this is not the first time where a stray bullet has hit a young person,” said Parker.

Parker is also Community Outreach Manager for Flower City Arts Center.

Parker says whatever the reasons for these disputes – they aren’t justified, and innocent people are getting involved.

“Turf wars, street beefs, drug related or not, I don’t know. But I do know these are people who have a target in mind, they’re trying to get to that target by any means necessary, that’s very problematic for a community just trying to stay safe,” he said.

Again and again, children are also getting in the middle of it.

A few months ago, a three-year old was shot in crossfire, on the same street as Monday night’s incident.

City leaders say they’re working to get illegal guns off the streets, and investing in more violence prevention programs.

In the meantime, they say tips are incredibly important.

“I understand a lot of times people are afraid to come forward,” said Rochester Police Chief David Smith. “And they see things on T.V. and they think, ‘if I don’t come forward the police will still solve it,’ because they see things on T.V. and its solved in an hour. That’s not the case, without help from folks we can never prevent this and certainly we’ll be unable to solve them,” he said.

Parker recognizes the challenge for residents to speak up, but hopes city leaders can help change that.

“We need to like go to where these events are happening, have the community forums there, not necessary city hall or some town hall,” he said.

A few years ago, Parker started a video series to offer a safe space for people to speak out about violence. It’s called Roc City Speaks, and while it is an on-camera series, Parker people can still remain anonymous.

Rochester CrimeStoppers is another way to anonymously report tips and help police solve crimes. Just call 428-9300; your phone number and identification will be completely anonymous.

On Wednesday, city leaders will also be announcing some new funding for violence prevention initiatives. Stay with News 8 for the latest developments.

