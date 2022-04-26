ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israeli Missile Strike Kills Soldiers Near Damascus

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Four Syrian soldiers were killed on Wednesday, Syria's defence ministry said, in an Israeli missile attack on positions near Damascus that a war monitor said had hit an arms depot. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported a higher death toll of five Syrian troops and four...

