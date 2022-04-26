Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Claims His Family Is In ‘Danger’ When ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On New Song

Shutterstock

Kanye West has never been one to shy away from confessional, poignant lyricism, and the rapper was just featured on two new tracks with family-related lyrics that fans continue to analyze. The Donda musician, 44, collaborated with fellow rapper Pusha T on two songs off his new record, It’s Almost Dry, released last week. The first, “Dreamin of the Past” is upbeat, with a classic Donny Hathaway sample and West (legally known as Ye) raps the fourth verse. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” Ye raps, “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger.”

Many fans on Twitter continue to comment on how they believe this song to be “the best off the album” sonically, while others are sharing their thoughts on this lyric since its release. Many, it seems, are questioning why Ye would “insinuate his children are in danger” when they’re “living with their mother,” his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 41. “So much to unpack there,” one fan wrote while another asked, “is he taking a shot at Kim? It seems like she’s doing her best with 4 children idk.”

Ye is also featured on Pusha T’s song, “Rock N Roll,” along with Kid Cudi, who recently shared that (after Ye alluded to Pete Davidson’s death in the “Eazy” music video) that West is “not my friend” and that this song would be their last together. On “Rock N Roll,” West raps; “I ain’t come to pick up the kids to pick a fight,” which fans are convinced is about Kardashian and their four children: daughter North, 8, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2.

This lyric comes after West’s erratic behavior on social media and frequent targeting of his ex wife and her new beau, Davidson, 28. In one post, West criticized the fact that Kardashian let their daughter North use TikTok and claimed in March that he was only occasionally “allowed” to see his children. To this, Kardashian responded in a now-deleted post and told her ex-husband to “stop this narrative” that he couldn’t see his children and she added, “You were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

On her Instagram story, Kardashian told her fans and followers that she was stressed and upset by West’s “constant attacks” on her, and dubbed them to be “actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.” As Kardashian stressed that she wanted “nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” with Ye, she said that she felt “Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”